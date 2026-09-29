How Virat-Anushka's One Order Saved Restaurant From ₹18 Lakh Debt, Shutdown Crisis

A single Instagram story from celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completely turned around the fortunes of a struggling Mumbai eatery, saving it from the brink of permanent closure.

Crisis at "Delhi Se"

Brothers Jaspal Singh Khalsa and Mahinder Singh Khalsa launched their restaurant, "Delhi Se," in Chembur back in October 2021 with hopes of bringing authentic North Indian flavors to Mumbai. However, the venture faced severe financial strain. The tiny eatery - operating with just 9 seats - accumulated a mounting debt of ₹18 lakh and was dangerously close to shutting down permanently.

The restaurant's fate changed dramatically following a tip from stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. After Upmanyu introduced Anushka Sharma to the spot, she ordered their Delhi-style chole bhature for her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, who is famously fond of the North Indian delicacy.

Power of Celebrity Endorsement

Impressed by the authentic taste, Anushka shared a picture of the meal on Instagram, praising the dishes as "ekdum Delhi-jaise" (just like Delhi) and tag-crediting Abhishek Upmanyu for the discovery.

Social media post sparked an instant sensation. Food lovers and fans flooded the restaurant to sample the celebrity-approved chole bhature.

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From Debt to Expansion

The sudden surge in footfall and delivery orders allowed the Khalsa brothers to completely pay off their ₹18 lakh debt.

Today, the business has grown from its humble 9-seater roots into a thriving brand with 4 outlets across the city, reportedly serving over 3,000 plates of chole bhature daily.

This remarkable turnaround stands as a striking testament to the immense influence of star power in the modern culinary scene.

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