WATCH: Virat Kohli Irked As Fans Throw Bats Onto Field, Star's Reaction Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young spectators threw bats onto field for Kohli's autograph.

Kohli appeared to warn children against repeating their actions.

He calmly cautioned fans against throwing objects on the field.

Incident highlights responsible fan behavior at cricket stadiums.

Virat Kohli was not pleased with the behaviour of some young spectators during the second ODI between India and New Zealand, after they threw bats onto the field in an attempt to get his autograph. However, the former India captain kept his composure and appeared to warn the children against repeating the act.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Kohli noticing the bats thrown towards the playing area from the stands. The Indian batting star subsequently picked up one of the bats near the boundary and appeared to express his displeasure at the children's actions.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Kids Throwing Bats On Field

ANGRY VIRAT KOHLI ON KIDS! 😡 Virat Kohli warned a few kids who were throwing bats onto the field to get his autograph during the ongoing match. https://t.co/Zp7g3tmevo — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 7, 2026

Kohli's reaction stood out as he did not appear happy with the way the young fans tried to get his attention. Rather than losing his temper, the 37-year-old maintained his composure and appeared to caution them over throwing objects onto the field.

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The incident highlights the fine line between fans showing affection for their favourite cricketers and crossing boundaries while seeking their attention. Although an autograph from Kohli would be special for any young cricket enthusiast, throwing objects onto the playing surface is not an appropriate way to approach a player.

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Kohli continues to attract enormous attention wherever he plays, with supporters often eager to get a photograph or autograph from the former India captain. This time, however, his response sent a clear message about the need for spectators to behave responsibly inside a cricket stadium.