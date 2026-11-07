IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Irked As Fans Throw Bats Onto Field, Star's Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli Irked As Fans Throw Bats Onto Field, Star's Reaction Goes Viral

Virat Kohli appeared unhappy as kids threw bats onto the field for his autograph during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI but maintained his composure.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young spectators threw bats onto field for Kohli's autograph.
  • Kohli appeared to warn children against repeating their actions.
  • He calmly cautioned fans against throwing objects on the field.
  • Incident highlights responsible fan behavior at cricket stadiums.

Virat Kohli was not pleased with the behaviour of some young spectators during the second ODI between India and New Zealand, after they threw bats onto the field in an attempt to get his autograph. However, the former India captain kept his composure and appeared to warn the children against repeating the act.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Kohli noticing the bats thrown towards the playing area from the stands. The Indian batting star subsequently picked up one of the bats near the boundary and appeared to express his displeasure at the children's actions.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Kids Throwing Bats On Field

Kohli's reaction stood out as he did not appear happy with the way the young fans tried to get his attention. Rather than losing his temper, the 37-year-old maintained his composure and appeared to caution them over throwing objects onto the field.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The incident highlights the fine line between fans showing affection for their favourite cricketers and crossing boundaries while seeking their attention. Although an autograph from Kohli would be special for any young cricket enthusiast, throwing objects onto the playing surface is not an appropriate way to approach a player.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Unhappy With Shami's Exit, Remarks Raise Questions Over Gambhir-Agarkar Era

Kohli continues to attract enormous attention wherever he plays, with supporters often eager to get a photograph or autograph from the former India captain. This time, however, his response sent a clear message about the need for spectators to behave responsibly inside a cricket stadium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Virat Kohli's displeasure during the match?

Young spectators threw bats onto the field, attempting to get his autograph. Kohli was not pleased with this behavior from the fans.

How did Virat Kohli react to the bats being thrown onto the field?

He maintained his composure, picked up a bat, and appeared to warn the children against repeating the act. His reaction emphasized the importance of responsible spectator behavior.

Why did the young spectators throw bats towards Virat Kohli?

The young spectators threw bats in an attempt to get Virat Kohli's autograph. They were eager to get his attention during the game.

What message did Kohli's reaction convey to the spectators?

His reaction sent a clear message about the need for spectators to behave responsibly inside a cricket stadium. He showed that throwing objects onto the playing surface is inappropriate.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Cricket News IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'It Was All Of Us': CA Reacts As Khawaja's Explosive Ball-Tampering Claim Rocks Australia
'It Was All Of Us': CA Reacts As Khawaja's Explosive Ball-Tampering Claim Rocks Australia
Cricket
New Zealand Script Embarrassing Record! Sink To Lowest-Ever ODI Total Against India At Home
New Zealand Script Embarrassing Record! Sink To Lowest-Ever ODI Total Against India At Home
Cricket
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Bowl Out New Zealand For 134 As Gurnoor Brar Takes 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Bowl Out New Zealand For 134 As Gurnoor Brar Takes 4 Wickets
Cricket
'Sad Day To See Him Go': India Coach Pays Tribute To Mohammed Shami After Test Retirement
'Sad Day To See Him Go': India Coach Pays Tribute To Mohammed Shami After Test Retirement
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget