Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Appear In Extended 5-Match ODI Series In New Zealand: Report

New Zealand Cricket has asked the BCCI to increase the ODI series against India to five matches specifically to capitalize on the "commercial powerhouse" status of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
The upcoming Indian tour of New Zealand in late 2026 is set for a significant structural change. According to a report by CricHub, the bilateral schedule has been modified to prioritize the 50-over format, increasing the number of One Day Internationals (ODIs) from three to five. To accommodate this expansion, the T20 International (T20I) series will be reduced to three matches. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) reportedly proposed this adjustment to the BCCI to capitalize on the immense commercial interest surrounding the veteran pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are now exclusively active in the ODI format for the national side.

Rohit And Kohli Factor Behind The Change

The decision to overhaul the tour itinerary underscores the massive market value of India’s senior stars. Following their retirement from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup win and their subsequent exit from Test cricket in May 2025, Rohit and Kohli’s international appearances have become rarer and more specialized. 

By increasing the number of ODIs, NZC ensures that the two biggest crowd pullers in world cricket are available for more match days, directly impacting gate receipts and broadcasting revenue. The move reflects a broader trend where the presence of "legacy" players dictates the financial viability of bilateral series in the current international cycle.

Preparation for the ODI World Cup 2027

Beyond the commercial benefits, the expanded five-match series provides a crucial window for India’s 2027 World Cup preparations. While chief selector Ajit Agarkar previously expressed that the duo’s participation in the next 50-over World Cup remained "non-committal," their recent form has largely silenced skeptics. 

Their consistent performances since the late 2025 series against Australia have demonstrated that their specialized focus on one format is preserving their longevity. This tour will offer the team management a prolonged opportunity to assess the middle-order combinations around the two stalwarts on challenging New Zealand pitches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
