ABP Live Sports Stats: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Run Tally Against New Zealand So Far

In the competitive landscape of One Day International (ODI) cricket, few individual rivalries are as statistically significant as the performances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma against New Zealand.

As of January 2, 2026, both stalwarts have established themselves as dominant forces against Black Caps, though their paths to success have followed different trajectories.

Virat Kohli: The Run Machine

Virat Kohli's record against New Zealand is nothing short of exceptional. Across 33 matches, Kohli has amassed 1,657 runs at a formidable average of 55.23. His ability to anchor high-pressure chases is evidenced by his six centuries and nine half-centuries against this opponent.

Peak Performance: His highest score of 154*, recorded during a successful run-chase in Mohali in 2016, remains one of his most iconic innings.

Milestones in Sight: Entering the upcoming 2026 home series starting January 11, Kohli needs fewer than 100 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as India's all-time leading run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.

Furthermore, another century would see him break the tie with Virender Sehwag for the most hundreds against the Kiwis.

Rohit Sharma: The Power Hitter

Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive opening style, has maintained a steady presence against the Kiwis with 997 runs in 30 appearances. While his average of 36.92 against them is lower than his overall career average, he remains a critical threat.

Key Stats: Rohit has converted starts into two centuries and five half-centuries. His career-best against New Zealand is 147, a blistering knock delivered in Kanpur in 2017.

Approaching 1,000 Runs: Heading into the 2026 series, Rohit requires only 3 runs to reach the 1,000-run milestone against New Zealand, joining an elite club of Indian batters.

2026 Outlook and Comparison

The upcoming three-match series in January 2026 (to be played in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore) serves as a vital platform for both players.

In the previous calendar year (2025), their forms were nearly identical, with Kohli scoring 651 runs and Sharma right behind him with 650 runs.

As both players now focus primarily on the 50-over format, their veteran leadership will be crucial for India’s success against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack.