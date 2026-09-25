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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Caught In Intense Conversation, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Caught In Intense Conversation, Video Goes Viral

A viral video showing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an intense conversation has caught fans’ attention, with the duo’s discussion leaving many curious.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A video emerged showing Kohli and Rohit in intense conversation.
  • Lack of audio fueled fan speculation about their discussion.
  • Veterans Kohli and Rohit prepare for upcoming West Indies series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the spotlight, but not for their on-field heroics. A video showing the two Indian stars locked in an intense conversation has surfaced on social media. The brief clip has caught the attention of fans, in which Kohli appeared deeply focused as Rohit speaks to him. While it is unclear what the two were discussing, the two former India captains can be seen very engaged in the conversation. Check it out:

The lack of audio has only added to the intrigue surrounding the exchange, leaving fans guessing about what may have prompted such a serious-looking discussion.

Kohli, Rohit’s Intense Conversation Grabs Attention

The footage quickly began circulating online, with fans closely watching the body language of both players.

Virat Kohli appears particularly attentive throughout the interaction, while Rohit Sharma continues speaking to his long-time teammate.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Funny Gestures To Shubman Gill During India Practice

The duo have been responisble for several memorable moments in cricket over the years, be it on the international stage, or for their respective franchises in the IPL.

Kohli-Rohit Set For Another India Assignment

The two veterans are expected to return to action soon when India take on the West Indies. 

Their last international assignment came during the tour of England. Rohit produced a memorable white-ball performance during the series, becoming the first Indian to score a century in the format at Lord’s, although India eventually lost the series 2-1.

Kohli, meanwhile, had an impressive campaign as well and will be looking to make a stronger impact in the upcoming fixtures yet again.

The first match will be played on Sunday, September 27, followed by two more games on September 30 and October 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest news regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

A video showing an intense conversation between the two Indian stars has surfaced online. The clip shows Kohli deeply focused as Rohit speaks, and the lack of audio adds to the mystery.

Why is the video of Kohli and Rohit's conversation getting attention?

The lack of audio has added intrigue, making fans guess about the discussion. Their shared history in the Indian dressing room for over a decade also fuels interest.

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next play for India?

They are expected to return to action soon for an assignment against the West Indies. Their last international appearance was during the tour of England.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs West Indies ROHIT SHARMA IPL
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