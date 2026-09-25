WATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Caught In Intense Conversation, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A video emerged showing Kohli and Rohit in intense conversation.

Lack of audio fueled fan speculation about their discussion.

Veterans Kohli and Rohit prepare for upcoming West Indies series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the spotlight, but not for their on-field heroics. A video showing the two Indian stars locked in an intense conversation has surfaced on social media. The brief clip has caught the attention of fans, in which Kohli appeared deeply focused as Rohit speaks to him. While it is unclear what the two were discussing, the two former India captains can be seen very engaged in the conversation. Check it out:

VIRAT KOHLI & ROHIT SHARMA HAVING CHAT TOGETHER BEFORE THE PRACTICE SESSION. ❤️🥹



- The RoKo Moments! pic.twitter.com/VSk6iEhNbb September 25, 2026

The lack of audio has only added to the intrigue surrounding the exchange, leaving fans guessing about what may have prompted such a serious-looking discussion.

Kohli, Rohit’s Intense Conversation Grabs Attention

The footage quickly began circulating online, with fans closely watching the body language of both players.

Virat Kohli appears particularly attentive throughout the interaction, while Rohit Sharma continues speaking to his long-time teammate.

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The duo have been responisble for several memorable moments in cricket over the years, be it on the international stage, or for their respective franchises in the IPL.

Kohli-Rohit Set For Another India Assignment

The two veterans are expected to return to action soon when India take on the West Indies.

Their last international assignment came during the tour of England. Rohit produced a memorable white-ball performance during the series, becoming the first Indian to score a century in the format at Lord’s, although India eventually lost the series 2-1.

Kohli, meanwhile, had an impressive campaign as well and will be looking to make a stronger impact in the upcoming fixtures yet again.

The first match will be played on Sunday, September 27, followed by two more games on September 30 and October 3, 2026.