Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli And Karan Aujla Set For Big Delhi Show - Details Inside

Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla Set For Big Delhi Show - Details Inside

Virat Kohli recently shared a post confirming the collaboration, featuring an image of him and Karan Aujla standing on a brightly lit stadium-style stage.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 05:51 PM (IST)

A major entertainment and brand event is set to light up Delhi on June 21 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, bringing together cricketer Virat Kohli and Punjabi music star Karan Aujla on the same stage.

The announcement has already created significant buzz online, with fans eagerly anticipating the crossover of sport and music at one of the capital’s premium venues.

Also Read | Luxury Living! Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Rent Could Buy A Premium Car

Kohli’s Social Media Teaser Sparks Buzz

Virat Kohli recently shared a post confirming the collaboration, featuring an image of him and Karan Aujla standing on a brightly lit stadium-style stage. Both are seen wearing black T-shirts marked with the numbers 1 and 8, adding to the intrigue around the event’s theme.

In his caption, Kohli wrote: “Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. June 21st, Delhi.” The post quickly went viral, with fans decoding visuals and speculating about the nature of the event.

Brand Collaboration Behind Event

Reports suggest the upcoming appearance is part of a larger brand-led initiative, bringing together personalities from sports and music to create a high-energy promotional experience. Kohli has reportedly played a key role in shaping the brand’s identity, while Aujla’s involvement adds a strong musical dimension to the showcase.

Karan Aujla’s Growing Popularity in India

Karan Aujla continues to be one of the most influential voices in Punjabi music globally, with hit tracks such as Softly, Tauba Tauba, and Admiring You gaining widespread popularity.

His recent India tour, part of the “Pop-P Culture India Tour,” drew massive crowds. A February performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reportedly attracted over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest live shows by a Punjabi artist in the country.

The tour also included stops in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana, further strengthening his fan base across India.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the event scheduled for June 21st in Delhi?

It's a major entertainment and brand event featuring cricketer Virat Kohli and Punjabi music star Karan Aujla. The event aims to bring together sport and music.

Where will the event featuring Virat Kohli and Karan Aujla take place?

The event is scheduled to be held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi. It is described as one of the capital's premium venues.

How did Virat Kohli announce his collaboration with Karan Aujla?

Virat Kohli announced the collaboration through a social media post. He shared an image of himself with Karan Aujla on a stage, captioned: 'Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. June 21st, Delhi.'

What kind of initiative is behind the upcoming event?

Reports suggest the event is part of a larger brand-led initiative. It aims to bring together personalities from sports and music for a high-energy promotional experience.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Karan Aujla Virat Kohli Karan Aujla Delhi Show
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla Set For Big Delhi Show - Details Inside
Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla Set For Big Delhi Show - Details Inside
Cricket
Luxury Living! Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Rent Could Buy A Premium Car
Luxury Living! Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Rent Could Buy A Premium Car
Cricket
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Mom Used To Wake Up At 2 AM To Cook For 15 Players: Coach Reveals
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Mom Used To Wake Up At 2 AM To Cook For 15 Players: Coach Reveals
Cricket
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blunt Response To No-Handshake Controversy Ahead Of IND-PAK Clash
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blunt Response To No-Handshake Controversy Ahead Of IND-PAK Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget