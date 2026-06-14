Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla Set For Big Delhi Show - Details Inside

A major entertainment and brand event is set to light up Delhi on June 21 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, bringing together cricketer Virat Kohli and Punjabi music star Karan Aujla on the same stage.

The announcement has already created significant buzz online, with fans eagerly anticipating the crossover of sport and music at one of the capital’s premium venues.

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Kohli’s Social Media Teaser Sparks Buzz

Virat Kohli recently shared a post confirming the collaboration, featuring an image of him and Karan Aujla standing on a brightly lit stadium-style stage. Both are seen wearing black T-shirts marked with the numbers 1 and 8, adding to the intrigue around the event’s theme.

In his caption, Kohli wrote: “Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. June 21st, Delhi.” The post quickly went viral, with fans decoding visuals and speculating about the nature of the event.

Brand Collaboration Behind Event

Reports suggest the upcoming appearance is part of a larger brand-led initiative, bringing together personalities from sports and music to create a high-energy promotional experience. Kohli has reportedly played a key role in shaping the brand’s identity, while Aujla’s involvement adds a strong musical dimension to the showcase.

Karan Aujla’s Growing Popularity in India

Karan Aujla continues to be one of the most influential voices in Punjabi music globally, with hit tracks such as Softly, Tauba Tauba, and Admiring You gaining widespread popularity.

His recent India tour, part of the “Pop-P Culture India Tour,” drew massive crowds. A February performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reportedly attracted over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest live shows by a Punjabi artist in the country.

The tour also included stops in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana, further strengthening his fan base across India.