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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share No Words At Edgbaston Nets: Report

Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share No Words At Edgbaston Nets: Report

The "Terrific Duo" of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to the India ODI squad after a brief hiatus.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

Despite head coach Gautam Gambhir's fierce public dismissal of dressing-room friction, onlookers at India’s primary practice session ahead of the first ODI against England at Edgbaston observed a noticeably frosty dynamic on the field.

While captain Shubman Gill handles the on-field leadership, the focal point of the training block remained entirely on the non-verbal cues exchanged between Gambhir and senior batsman Virat Kohli. As per a report in Times Now, the two shared zero direct conversation throughout the evening, contrasting sharply with how Rohit Sharma engaged with the coaching staff.

An Intense Session Under Intense Scrutiny

The "Terrific Duo" of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to the squad after a brief hiatus. However, the internet was quickly flooded with fan-captured clips and journalist reports focusing strictly on the interactions - or lack thereof - between the coach and his star player.

According to the report, duing India's training session, Virat was seen in an animated discussion with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, with the duo spending considerable time in conversation. The star batter also interacted with Rohit Sharma, India's other senior ODI stalwart, during the practice session.

Interestingly, while Kohli was batting in the nets, head coach Gautam Gambhir chose to observe from a distance and was not seen having any conversation with the former India captain.

Rohit Sharma Acts As Bridge

In sharp contrast to Virat Kohli’s silent exit, former captain Rohit Sharma took a completely different approach. Following his own batting stint, Rohit purposefully stopped next to Gambhir on the edge of the boundary ropes.

The veteran opener spent several minutes in an animated discussion with the head coach, gesturing about pitch behavior, swinging conditions, and individual practice workloads.

Social Media Amplifies Silence

While the team management continues to reiterate that both players are mature professionals focused purely on securing a series win in England, the lack of communication has given social media platforms endless ammunition.

Fans and analysts have pointed out that while Gambhir spent plenty of time chatting freely with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, his posture noticeably stiffened whenever he approached Kohli's batting bay.

With the first ODI just hours away, the pressure is on the Indian line-up to deliver on the field. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the observed dynamic between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli at the practice session?

Onlookers at the practice session observed a noticeably frosty dynamic between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. The two shared zero direct conversation throughout the evening.

Who did Virat Kohli interact with during the practice session?

Virat Kohli had an animated discussion with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. He also interacted with Rohit Sharma, India's other senior ODI stalwart, during the session.

How did Rohit Sharma interact with head coach Gautam Gambhir?

Rohit Sharma purposefully stopped next to Gambhir after his batting stint. They had an animated discussion about pitch behavior, swinging conditions, and individual practice workloads.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir INDIA VS ENGLAND IND Vs ENG 1st ODI
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