Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Never Miss These Two Spiritual Destinations

For India’s power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, travel has evolved from glamorous vacations to deep spiritual quests. While they’ve explored the beaches of the Maldives and the mountains of Bhutan, two specific destinations in North India have become "non-negotiable" anchors for their peace and mental well-being: Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

Kainchi Dham - The Himalayan Sanctuary of Neem Karoli Baba

Nestled in the Kumaon hills near Nainital, Kainchi Dham is a spiritual sanctuary dedicated to the legendary saint Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj-ji). The couple has visited this serene ashram multiple times, often following grueling cricket schedules.

Surrounded by pine forests and the Kosi River, the ashram is famous for its powerful, calming energy. It gained global fame after figures like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg credited it with their personal breakthroughs.

Virat and Anushka are often seen participating in satsangs (spiritual discourses) and enjoying the quiet simplicity of the mountains. For them, it is a place to reconnect with the core teaching of Maharaj-ji: "Sab Ek Hai" (All is one).

Vrindavan - Divine Devotion at Premanand Maharaj's Ashram

Vrindavan is globally renowned for its Krishna temples, but Virat and Anushka frequent the Ashram of Premanand Maharaj (Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj).

Unlike the crowded, high-energy temple circuits, this ashram is known for its intimate and humble atmosphere. The couple has been captured on video sitting on the floor among regular devotees, attentively listening to the Maharaj’s teachings.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's devotion to this spiritual hub was notably highlighted in early 2026, when they chose a quiet retreat in Vrindavan over attending high-profile celebrity events. To the couple, Vrindavan represents a space where their fame fades away, replaced by personal reflection and bhakti (devotion).

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