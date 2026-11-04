Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli scored 13,000 ODI runs batting at No. 3.

Making him the first to achieve this feat globally.

He surpassed Ricky Ponting's previous record at this position.

Achieved during the opening ODI against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has set another benchmark in one-day international cricket, becoming the first batter in the history of the format to score 13,000 runs while occupying the No. 3 position. The India star reached the landmark during the opening ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Kohli needed 12 runs before the match to enter the exclusive club. He got there in the seventh over of India's chase of 186, reaching the milestone with his 13th delivery of the innings.

The achievement puts Kohli ahead of every other batter to have featured at No. 3 in ODIs. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is next on the list with 12,662 runs, meaning Kohli has extended his lead over one of the position's most prolific performers.

Kohli has accumulated his 13,000 runs in 251 innings at an average of 61.55. His record at the position also includes 48 centuries and close to 70 half-centuries, underlining the consistency he has brought to India's batting order over the years.

Virat Kohli Leaves Ricky Ponting Behind

Ponting remains the only other batter to have crossed 10,000 ODI runs at No. 3. He made 12,662 runs in 330 innings at an average of 42.48 during his international career.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara occupies third place with 9,747 runs, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis on 7,774. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Pakistan's Babar Azam and England's Joe Root complete the leading names in the list.

Most ODI Runs At No. 3

Virat Kohli: 13,000 runs, average 61.55

Ricky Ponting: 12,662 runs, average 42.48

Kumar Sangakkara: 9,747 runs, average 44.71

Jacques Kallis: 7,774 runs, average 45.72

Kane Williamson: 6,504 runs, average 51.61

Babar Azam: 6,054 runs, average 55.54

Joe Root: 5,525 runs, average 53.12

Kohli's Consistent ODI Form Continues In 2026

The milestone adds to a productive year for Kohli in the 50-over format. Before the New Zealand series, he had scored 552 runs in nine ODI innings in 2026, averaging 69.

His run included two centuries and three half-centuries. One of those hundreds was an unbeaten 139 off 88 deliveries against the West Indies, his highest score during the period covered by the supplied figures.

Kohli's latest achievement is another reminder of the scale of his contribution at No. 3. While several great batters have made the position their own, he is now the first to take its ODI run tally beyond 13,000.