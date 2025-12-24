Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Fires 84-ball 190 In Vijay Hazare Trophy After U19 Asia Cup Final Failure

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fires 84-ball 190 In Vijay Hazare Trophy After U19 Asia Cup Final Failure

Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk en route to a blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls for Bihar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranchi: Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk en route to a blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls for Bihar in their Vijay Hazare Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh here on Wednesday.

With his sustained, brutal onslaught against an attack that was pedestrian in terms of quality, the 14-year-old opener lit up what would otherwise have been a normal opening day of the 50-over domestic tournament.

Suryavanshi's ton is the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. The Indian record is held by Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh, who struck a 35-ball hundred against the same opposition in 2024.

Besides his 15 maximums, Suryavanshi also smashed 16 fours during his stay in the middle, only three days after his failure in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan in the UAE.

The list of the quickest hundred in this form of the game is topped by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) for South Australia against Tasmania in the 2023-24 season and the great AB de Villiers (31 balls) for South Africa against West Indies in Johannesburg.

Suryavanshi, though, now holds the record for the youngest List A centurion.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Bihar chose to bat after winning to toss. PTI AH AM AH AM AM

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Century Bihar Vs Arunachal Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Set Today, Seat Formula Out, Mahayuti Sharing Nearly Final
Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget