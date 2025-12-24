Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy Records Smashed: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Sakibul Gani Make History

Vijay Hazare Trophy Records Smashed: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Sakibul Gani Make History

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 began with records tumbling as Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sakibul Gani smashed fastest-century and List A milestones.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 has turned out to be a record-breaking one. 

Several fixtures are being played today, December 24, 2025 in different parts of the country under the domestic 50-over tournament's umbrella, and some notable performers have risen to make headlines.

Out of these performers, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Sakibul Gani seem to be shining the brightest, having broken major records with their centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

New Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton Recorded

Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh scored a 34-ball century in 2024, which, at that time, became the fastest hundred in the competition's history. 

Today, that record was broken by Bihar's captain, Sakibul Gani, who scored his century in just 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, helping his team register a whopping 574-run first innings total, the highest ever in global List A cricket records.

Gani's ton is also the fastest by any Indian in global List A records.

Right behind him is Ishan Kishan, the captain of Jharkhand in the tournament. He also recorded a blistering ton today, reaching the mark in 33 balls to become the second fastest Indian to score a List A century.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Surpasses AB de Villiers

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India's teen sensation scored an 89-ball 190 against Arunachal Pradesh today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

He had reached his century in 36 balls, the fourth fastest by an Indian, but he is also now the youngest player to ever score a ton in global List A cricket.

He, at the point of reaching the mark, was 14-years and 272 days old, and in addition, has broken South African legend AB de Villiers' record to become the fastest player to hit 150 runs in List A competitions.

He reached the mark in 59 balls, while de Villiers record was for 64 deliveries. At number three is Jos Buttler, reaching the mark in 65 balls.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
