Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India’s top domestic teams are battling for a semi-final spot. Find out where and how to watch every Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final clashes live in India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament has reached its knockout stages with the first round of Quater-Finals now underway. 

Uttar Pradesh takes on Saurashtra while Mumbai locks horns with Karnataka, both at the BCCI Center Of Excellence today, January 12, 2026.

The Group Stage matches were broadcast and live streamed selectively, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be airing all knockout games, giving fans the opportunity to catch all the action in the top-flight Indian domestic 50-over tournament.

For those interested, here are Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Quarter-Finals live streaming and TV broadcast details.

How To Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Stream

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream all Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final matches between UP and Saurashtra as well as the Mumbai vs Karnataka match. 

What's great is that these matches can be watched without a subscription on the platform unlike the IND vs NZ ODI series, which requires a paid subscription.

If not visible on the JioHotstar homepage, then users will have to access the Sports section, and then click on the 'Domestic' icon in the Popular Tournaments row.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals TV Broadcast

The Vijay Hazare Trophy UP vs Saurasthra and Mumbai vs Karnataka Quarter Final matches are being broadcast on select Star Sports Network TV channels.

All the matches, including toda's as well as upcoming Quarter-Final bouts are scheduled to start early morning, at 9:00 AM IST.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 Squads

UP - Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (c), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Vineet Panwar, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary

Saurashtra - Harvik Desai (c) (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Sammar Gajjar, Prasanta Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad (c), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Ishan Mulchandani, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale

Karnataka - Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

The Delhi vs Vidarbha and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Quarter Finals will be played on January 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches?

You can live stream all Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final matches on the JioHotstar app and website. These matches are also broadcast on select Star Sports Network TV channels.

Do I need a subscription to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy live stream?

No, you do not need a subscription to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on JioHotstar. They are available for free viewing on the platform.

When do the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final matches start?

All Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final matches, including today's games, are scheduled to begin early in the morning at 9:00 AM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter Finals Mumbai Vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming UP Vs Saurashtra
