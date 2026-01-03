Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Matches To Be Streamed By BCCI On January 3

As Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 moves into its fifth round on January 3, 2026, cricket fans across India are eager to catch their favorite stars in action.

Despite the presence of international heavyweights like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, BCCI's limited broadcasting infrastructure means that only a handful of matches are available for live viewing.

Matches Available for Live Streaming On Jan 3

For the fixtures on January 3, BCCI has designated only two high-profile Elite Group matches for live coverage. Fans can watch these games via the JioHotstar app and website, or tune in to the Star Sports Network (specifically Star Sports Khel) on television.

Karnataka vs. Tripura: This match is the headliner for the day, as it marks the domestic return of KL Rahul.

Baroda vs. Vidarbha: Taking place in Rajkot, this clash features the in-form Hardik Pandya for Baroda.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Toss Time: 8:30 AM IST

TV Telecast Information

No live TV telecast for Vijay Hazare Trophy group-stage matches.

Why Is Streaming Limited?

A total of 38 teams are playing simultaneously. BCCI’s broadcast infrastructure is available only at select venues. As a result, only a few matches receive live coverage.

Matches Live Streamed on January 3

Vidarbha vs Baroda

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Karnataka vs Tripura

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Platforms: JioHotstar

Network: Star Sports Network

Vijay Hazare Trophy - Schedule for January 3

Elite Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Kerala - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Tripura - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Elite Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh - Saurashtra - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Vidarbha - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Bengal - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Elite Group C

Punjab vs Sikkim - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Uttarakhand - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Mumbai - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Elite Group D

Railways vs Saurashtra - Alur - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Gujarat - Alur (3) - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Odisha - Alur (2) - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Services - CoE 2, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram - Ranchi - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Meghalaya - Ranchi - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland - Ranchi - 9:00 AM