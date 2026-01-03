Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Matches To Be Streamed By BCCI On January 3

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Matches To Be Streamed By BCCI On January 3

For the fixtures on January 3, BCCI has designated only two high-profile Elite Group matches for live coverage.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:40 AM (IST)

As Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 moves into its fifth round on January 3, 2026, cricket fans across India are eager to catch their favorite stars in action.

Despite the presence of international heavyweights like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, BCCI's limited broadcasting infrastructure means that only a handful of matches are available for live viewing.

Matches Available for Live Streaming On Jan 3

For the fixtures on January 3, BCCI has designated only two high-profile Elite Group matches for live coverage. Fans can watch these games via the JioHotstar app and website, or tune in to the Star Sports Network (specifically Star Sports Khel) on television.

Karnataka vs. Tripura: This match is the headliner for the day, as it marks the domestic return of KL Rahul.

Baroda vs. Vidarbha: Taking place in Rajkot, this clash features the in-form Hardik Pandya for Baroda.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Toss Time: 8:30 AM IST

TV Telecast Information

No live TV telecast for Vijay Hazare Trophy group-stage matches.

Why Is Streaming Limited?

A total of 38 teams are playing simultaneously. BCCI’s broadcast infrastructure is available only at select venues. As a result, only a few matches receive live coverage.

Matches Live Streamed on January 3

Vidarbha vs Baroda

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Karnataka vs Tripura

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Platforms: JioHotstar

Network: Star Sports Network

Vijay Hazare Trophy - Schedule for January 3

Elite Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Kerala - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Tripura - Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Elite Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh - Saurashtra - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Vidarbha - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Bengal - Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Elite Group C

Punjab vs Sikkim - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Uttarakhand - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Mumbai - Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Elite Group D

Railways vs Saurashtra - Alur - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Gujarat - Alur (3) - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Odisha - Alur (2) - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Services - CoE 2, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram - Ranchi - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Meghalaya - Ranchi - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland - Ranchi - 9:00 AM

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
World
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
Cities
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
UGC Orders Probe In Himachal Student Suicide; Professor, Students Face Ragging, Sexual Harassment Charges
Advertisement

Videos

Prayagraj News: Magh Mela Begins in Prayagraj Today, 25-30 Lakh Devotees Expected on First Snan
Breaking: Panic in Rohini Sector 24 After 25-Round Firing on Toyota Car
Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget