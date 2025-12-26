Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Can Fans Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Today?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Can Fans Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Today?

Virat Kohli is representing Delhi against Gujarat and Rohit Sharma is leading Mumbai against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)

Fans are eager to see Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in domestic action for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. After both superstars smashed centuries in the opening round on December 24, the anticipation for today’s matches is at an all-time high.

Can Fans Watch Them Today?

Yes, both are in action today, Friday, December 26, for their respective state teams.

Virat Kohli: Representing Delhi against Gujarat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma: Leading Mumbai against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Unfortunately, there is a catch for fans wanting to watch these specific matches live. While JioStar is the official broadcaster for the tournament, they are only streaming selected matches. Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand will not be shown live on TV or streamed on JioStar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

TV Telecast: Neither Delhi vs Gujarat nor Mumbai vs Uttarakhand match is scheduled for a live TV telecast today.

Live Streaming: These high-profile matches are not being live-streamed on digital platforms like JioCinema or FanCode.

Live Scores: Fans can follow ball-by-ball updates and live scores on the BCCI official website,  BCCI app, and major sports news portals.

Match Timing

Both matches commenced at 9:00 AM IST. Kohli and Rohit are participating in the first two rounds of the trophy to maintain match fitness ahead of India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

While the lack of a live broadcast has caused some frustration among the "ICT" (Indian Cricket Team) fanbase, those in Jaipur have the advantage of free entry to the stadium to watch Rohit Sharma in person. For everyone else, digital scoreboards remain the primary way to track the legends' progress.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
