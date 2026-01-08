Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy Live: January 8 Matches To Be Live Streamed By BCCI

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: January 8 Matches To Be Live Streamed By BCCI

All matches are scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 8:30 AM.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

As Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 reaches the final stretch of its group stage on January 8, the stakes are at an all-time high.

With spots in the knockout rounds on the line, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ensured that fans can catch the most critical clashes live.

While not every game in the massive 38-team domestic circuit is televised, the final group-stage round features several high-octane matchups with significant star power.

Where to Watch January 8 VHT matches Live Streaming, Telecast

For January 8 matches, BCCI has centralized its broadcast efforts at premier venues. Fans looking to follow the action live can tune into Star Sports Network on television. For those preferring digital platforms, the matches are available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

The coverage typically focuses on matches held at major international venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, where the infrastructure for high-definition broadcasting is readily available.

Tournament Schedule & Timing

All matches are scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 8:30 AM. As this is the 7th and final round of the Elite group stage, the net run rate (NRR) will likely play a deciding factor for several teams.

Once the dust settles today, the focus will shift to the knockout stages starting next week. Stay tuned to JioHotstar app for real-time action and the BCCI.tv website for live scorecards of all non-televised games.

Key Matchups to Watch on January 8

The spotlight today is firmly on the final league games that will decide the quarter-final line-up. One of the most anticipated clashes is Baroda vs Chandigarh in Rajkot, where India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is representing Baroda.

Another marquee game features Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, headlined by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami testing his rhythm against a strong UP side featuring Rinku Singh.'

In Group C, Mumbai faces Punjab. While stars like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have departed for national duty ahead of the New Zealand series, the match remains a blockbuster with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav expected to lead Mumbai's charge.

Meanwhile, Delhi vs Haryana serves as a virtual knockout in Group D, as both teams fight for the remaining quarter-final berths.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming
