6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya Smashes 5 Sixes In One Over In VHT, Scores 133 - WATCH

In a stunning display of power hitting that has sent shockwaves through the Indian domestic circuit, Hardik Pandya has signaled his return to peak form with an extraordinary performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Representing Baroda, the premier Indian all-rounder turned back the clock during a Group B fixture, leaving spectators and critics alike in awe of his batting prowess.

The Explosive Over

The highlight of the match occurred when Pandya unleashed a brutal assault on the opposition's bowling attack.

In a single over that will be remembered for years, the Baroda captain showcased his vintage "clean-hitting" ability by smashing five consecutive sixes. The sequence - 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4 - saw him accumulate 34 runs in just six deliveries.

While he narrowly missed the elusive record of six sixes in an over by hitting a boundary on the final ball, the sheer dominance of the strike left the fielding side demoralized.

The footage of this onslaught quickly went viral on social media, with fans drawing parallels to his most iconic international cameos.

6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣ 🔥



A maiden List A 💯 brought up in some style 🔥



Hardik Pandya was on 66 off 62 balls against Vidarbha...and then he went berserk in the 39th over to complete his 100, smashing five sixes and a four 💪



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/MFFOqaBuhP#VijayHazareTrophy… pic.twitter.com/pQwvwnI7lb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026

A Captain’s Knock

Hardik Pandya’s heroics weren't limited to a single over. He anchored the Baroda innings with a masterclass in white-ball batting, registering a sensational score of 133 runs.

His century was a blend of calculated aggression and technical stability, proving that his fitness and rhythm are currently at an optimal level. This innings comes at a crucial time, as the national selectors are closely monitoring the performances of centrally contracted players in the domestic window.

Significance for Team India

This performance is particularly vital given the upcoming international calendar. With India preparing for a high-profile ODI series against New Zealand and looking ahead to the Champions Trophy, a fully fit and firing Hardik Pandya is an indispensable asset.

His ability to contribute as a genuine power-hitter in the middle order, combined with his leadership experience, adds a unique balance to the national squad.

Moreover, this 133-run knock serves as a definitive answer to concerns regarding his long-format and high-intensity fitness.