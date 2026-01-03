Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya Smashes 5 Sixes In One Over In VHT, Scores 133 - WATCH

6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya Smashes 5 Sixes In One Over In VHT, Scores 133 - WATCH

The footage of this onslaught quickly went viral on social media, with fans drawing parallels to his most iconic international cameos.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

In a stunning display of power hitting that has sent shockwaves through the Indian domestic circuit, Hardik Pandya has signaled his return to peak form with an extraordinary performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Representing Baroda, the premier Indian all-rounder turned back the clock during a Group B fixture, leaving spectators and critics alike in awe of his batting prowess.

The Explosive Over

The highlight of the match occurred when Pandya unleashed a brutal assault on the opposition's bowling attack.

In a single over that will be remembered for years, the Baroda captain showcased his vintage "clean-hitting" ability by smashing five consecutive sixes. The sequence - 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4 - saw him accumulate 34 runs in just six deliveries.

While he narrowly missed the elusive record of six sixes in an over by hitting a boundary on the final ball, the sheer dominance of the strike left the fielding side demoralized.

The footage of this onslaught quickly went viral on social media, with fans drawing parallels to his most iconic international cameos.

Watch Video

A Captain’s Knock

Hardik Pandya’s heroics weren't limited to a single over. He anchored the Baroda innings with a masterclass in white-ball batting, registering a sensational score of 133 runs.

His century was a blend of calculated aggression and technical stability, proving that his fitness and rhythm are currently at an optimal level. This innings comes at a crucial time, as the national selectors are closely monitoring the performances of centrally contracted players in the domestic window.

Significance for Team India

This performance is particularly vital given the upcoming international calendar. With India preparing for a high-profile ODI series against New Zealand and looking ahead to the Champions Trophy, a fully fit and firing Hardik Pandya is an indispensable asset.

His ability to contribute as a genuine power-hitter in the middle order, combined with his leadership experience, adds a unique balance to the national squad.

Moreover, this 133-run knock serves as a definitive answer to concerns regarding his long-format and high-intensity fitness.

Related Video

Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Sixes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget