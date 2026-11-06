‘I’ll Make Him Sit In The Dressing Room &...’: Delhi Coach’s Special Virat Kohli Request

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya seeks Virat Kohli's presence.

Dahiya believes Kohli's journey offers valuable lessons for youngsters.

He wants Kohli to share his ethics and hard work.

Virat Kohli's presence in the Delhi dressing room could be just as valuable as his contribution with the bat. That is the message from Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya, who has made it clear that he would welcome the former India captain into the Vijay Hazare Trophy setup, even if he does not feature in the playing XI. Dahiya told Times Of India that he believes Kohli's journey offers a practical lesson for young cricketers trying to make their mark. Having watched the star batsman develop over the years, the coach feels his experience and insights could help shape the next generation.

Dahiya Wants Kohli In Delhi's Dressing Room

The Delhi coach is not limiting his invitation to a playing role.

He would be happy to have Kohli around the squad simply to interact with the youngsters and share the lessons that shaped his career.

"I have seen him through all the stages. I can tell the boys where he started and where he is today. There is a pathway. Maybe you cannot become Virat, but you can become someone if you do certain things the right way,"

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"If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room. I would love to have him there just to talk to the boys. I won't let him go home. I'll make him sit in the dressing room and tell the boys about his journey, the hard work, the ethics, and the honour of playing for the country," he added.

Kohli's Vijay Hazare Return

Virat Kohli had returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season after a 15-year gap, representing Delhi in two matches against Andhra and Gujarat.

He made 131 in his first appearance and followed it up with 77 in the second.

Whether Kohli turns out for Delhi again in the upcoming edition is still unknown. He is currently busy with India on an ODI tour of New Zealand.

Vijay Dahiya, however, has made his enthusiasm for the prospect unmistakably clear.