574 Runs In 50 Overs! Bihar Smash List A World Record In Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

It is just the first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, but a major record has already been smashed, courtesy of Bihar's explosive batting display.

Facing Arunachal Pradesh in their opening fixture at JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, the Vaibhav Suryavanshi-featuring side has smashed the world record for the highest List A team total, and by some margin.

Previously, the record was held by Tamil Nadu, who made 506 runs at the loss of 2 wickets, also against Arunachal Pradesh, in 2022. Bihar have now sealed the top spot by scoring a whopping 574 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Bihar's Three Centurions Vs Arunchal Pradesh

This jaw-dropping scoreline was courtesy of three centurions leading the charge in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, opening the innings with Mangal Mahrour, scored a blistering 190 off 84 deliveries. His innings featured 16 fours and 15 sixes, and this is now the second highest List A score by an Indian.

Ayush Anand Loharuka made 116 runs off just 56 balls, scoring 11 fours and 8 sixes in the process.

Bihar's captain, Sakibul Gani further added to his team's explosive outing in Ranchi with a 40-ball 128, hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes, and recording a strike rate of 320.

The fourth top-scorer of the side was Piyush Singh, who made 77 off 66 deliveries.

A Day To Forget For Arunachal Bowlers

The scores listed so far should already says why this has been a day to forget for Arunachal Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy bowlers.

However, taking a look at individual statistics further explains the kind of onslaught Bihar's batsmen delivered.

For instance, fast bowler Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs in 9 overs at an economy of 12.89 without taking any wickets. TNR Mohit got hit for 99 runs in his 9 overs, but he managed to pick 2 wickets.

Techi Doria got least for the least amount of runs today, 20, but he only bowled a single over.