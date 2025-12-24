Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket574 Runs In 50 Overs! Bihar Smash List A World Record In Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

574 Runs In 50 Overs! Bihar Smash List A World Record In Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

Bihar created history on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 by smashing the highest-ever List A team total with a stunning batting display.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

It is just the first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, but a major record has already been smashed, courtesy of Bihar's explosive batting display.

Facing Arunachal Pradesh in their opening fixture at JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, the Vaibhav Suryavanshi-featuring side has smashed the world record for the highest List A team total, and by some margin. 

Previously, the record was held by Tamil Nadu, who made 506 runs at the loss of 2 wickets, also against Arunachal Pradesh, in 2022. Bihar have now sealed the top spot by scoring a whopping 574 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Bihar's Three Centurions Vs Arunchal Pradesh

This jaw-dropping scoreline was courtesy of three centurions leading the charge in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, opening the innings with Mangal Mahrour, scored a blistering 190 off 84 deliveries. His innings featured 16 fours and 15 sixes, and this is now the second highest List A score by an Indian.

Ayush Anand Loharuka made 116 runs off just 56 balls, scoring 11 fours and 8 sixes in the process.

Bihar's captain, Sakibul Gani further added to his team's explosive outing in Ranchi with a 40-ball 128, hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes, and recording a strike rate of 320.

The fourth top-scorer of the side was Piyush Singh, who made 77 off 66 deliveries. 

A Day To Forget For Arunachal Bowlers

The scores listed so far should already says why this has been a day to forget for Arunachal Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy bowlers.

However, taking a look at individual statistics further explains the kind of onslaught Bihar's batsmen delivered.

For instance, fast bowler Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs in 9 overs at an economy of 12.89 without taking any wickets. TNR Mohit got hit for 99 runs in his 9 overs, but he managed to pick 2 wickets.

Techi Doria got least for the least amount of runs today, 20, but he only bowled a single over.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Bihar Vs Arunachal Pradesh List A Records
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh: Anti-Hindu Violence Erupts Again in Chattogram, Homes Burnt Amid Political Unrest
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Unnao Rape Survivor Protests
BMC Election 2026: Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify as BMC Nominations Begin in Maharashtra
Breaking: Winter Fog Triggers High Alert on India-Pakistan Border in Jammu Sector
Breaking News: LVM3 Successfully Launches Commercial Satellite, Showcasing India’s Space Confidence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget