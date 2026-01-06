Shreyas Iyer Shines On Return, Smashes 53-Ball 82 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Shines On Return, Smashes 53-Ball 82 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Captaining the side in an important match after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to injury, Iyer came to the crease at a challenging moment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jaipur: India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer marked a strong return from injury with a fluent 53-ball 82 for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground here in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Captaining the side in an important match after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to injury, Iyer came to the crease at a challenging moment, with Mumbai reduced to 55 for 2 following the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Shreyas and Musheer Khan then added 82 runs off 54 balls to keep the scoreboard moving. After Musheer fell for a 51-ball 73, Shreyas forged a 65-run partnership off 39 balls with Suryakumar Yadav, which helped Mumbai cross the 200-run mark in the 33-over match. The game was shortened due to a delayed start caused by dense fog.

Iyer fell in the 26th over, missing a well-deserved hundred by just 18 runs. He struck 10 fours and three sixes against Himachal Pradesh’s bowling attack. With the skipper's fighting knock, Mumbai finished at 299/9 in 33 overs.

Iyer was named vice-captain of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Vadodara on January 11. His inclusion in the series, however, is subject to a fitness clearance following his appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai.

If Iyer clears his fitness tests, the Mumbai Cricket Association will have to appoint a new captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches, which begin on January 12 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Grounds in Bengaluru. Iyer has been sidelined due to a serious spleen injury sustained while taking a diving catch to dismiss Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey during the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in October last year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
