Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 6 Matches

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is one of India’s most important domestic cricket tournaments, serving as the country’s premier List A (50-over) competition.

Named after former India captain Vijay Hazare, the tournament has played a crucial role in shaping India’s limited-overs depth and identifying future international stars.

For those interested in catching India's top-flight domestic cricket action, here are Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming and TV broadcast details.

Where To Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6 matches.

However, it must be noted that only a few of the several fixtures being played today will be aired on the platform. Specifically, only the Bengal vs Hyderabad, and Kerala vs Pondicherry matches are being shown on JioHotstar.

Vijay Hazare Trophy TV Broadcast

Simiarly, TV broadcast of select Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be aired on certain Star Sports Network channels.

When To Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Stream

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6 matches went underway at 9:00 AM IST, so fans can start watching the live stream and broadcast on the abovementioned platforms now.

Why is Vijay Hazare Trophy Important?

Featuring state teams from across the country, the Vijay Hazare Trophy offers players a vital platform to showcase their skills in pressure situations that closely mirror international ODI cricket.

Many of India’s current stars first made headlines in the competition with match-winning performances, strong batting consistency, or disciplined bowling spells.

Beyond individual success, the tournament holds immense value for national selectors, who closely monitor form and adaptability. With flat pitches, competitive attacks and varied conditions, the Vijay Hazare Trophy tests a cricketer’s temperament, technique and game awareness.

As India continues to build depth across formats, the Vijay Hazare Trophy remains a cornerstone of the domestic structure, bridging the gap between grassroots cricket and the international stage.