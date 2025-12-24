Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 2025/26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's 50-over domestic cricket championship, is underway, and some major Indian stars are among the participants.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma account for the two biggest names from the list, and it is only natural that fans want to catch them in action, especially in the twilight years of their stellar careers.

Kohli is representing Delhi against Andhra, while Rohit is playing for Mumbai vs Sikkim in the opening fixtures of the tournament. Here is what you need to know about Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 live streaming.

How To Watch Kohli-Rohit's Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?

While the JioHotstar app and website will live stream Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 matches, it is worth noting that only select games will be shown on the platform.

Unfortunately, both Delhi vs Andhra, and Mumbai vs Sikkim games are not on the broadcast list, and hence, there is no way to live stream Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's domestic tournament matches.

The only games being live streamed on JioHotstar, as of this writing, are Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, and Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu.

Other notable Indian cricketers like Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel are playing for UP in the state's opening Vijay Hazare Trophy match, so fans can check that out.

When Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play For India Next?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now only represent India in One Day Internationals (ODIs). They played in the recent IND vs AUS as well as IND vs SA ODI series.

India's next 50-over assignment is against New Zealand, startingt from January 11, 2026, therefore, fans can expect to see the two stalwarts in action for the national team then.

Having said that, it must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the squad for this series so far, and so, their participation is not confirmed just yet.