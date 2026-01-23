Video Of Irfan Pathan Hugging, Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Goes Viral - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Irfan Pathan's warm hug with Shoaib Malik after a Jeddah match has fans furious, clashing with India's no-handshake policy against Pakistan.

Pakistan beat India by five runs in a fun Double Wicket World Cup game in Jeddah on January 22. Shoaib Malik and Imran Nazir scored 56 runs fast, while Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny fell just short. The night match thrilled crowds at the World Cricket Festival.

After the match, the video of the former all-rounder hit the screens of netizens, in which he was seen hugging Shoaib Malik, giving rise to a debate.

The Hug That Went Viral

Right after the game, Irfan warmly greeted the Pakistan players and hugged Shoaib Malik tightly.

Videos spread like wildfire online, with millions watching. This broke India's strict rule: no handshakes with Pakistan in official matches since last year's fights. Fans are split in 2 groups, some love the sports spirit, others call it wrong.

Pakistan's Cheeky Video Jab

A few days ago, Pakistan posted a funny video for Australia's upcoming tour. Players joked about India's no-handshake habit. It mocked the tension, making Irfan's hug look even bigger news. The clip added fuel to the online fire.

Why No Handshakes Now?

It all began with a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam where militants gunned down innocent tourists, shattering peace. India responded fiercely with Operation Sindoor, launching precise airstrikes that bombed enemy terror camps deep inside Pakistan back in 2025. Cricket matches turned ice-cold after that, no casual chats, no friendly gestures or high-fives on the field during official games. Tensions spilled over, making every encounter feel like a standoff. But in casual private games like this Jeddah event, old cricketing friends like Irfan still reconnect and share warm moments anyway.