HomeSportsCricketVideo Of Irfan Pathan Hugging, Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Goes Viral - WATCH

Video Of Irfan Pathan Hugging, Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Goes Viral - WATCH

Irfan Pathan's post-match hug with Shoaib Malik in a Jeddah double-wicket clash has ignited online frenzy.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Irfan Pathan's warm hug with Shoaib Malik after a Jeddah match has fans furious, clashing with India's no-handshake policy against Pakistan.

Pakistan beat India by five runs in a fun Double Wicket World Cup game in Jeddah on January 22. Shoaib Malik and Imran Nazir scored 56 runs fast, while Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny fell just short. The night match thrilled crowds at the World Cricket Festival.

After the match, the video of the former all-rounder hit the screens of netizens, in which he was seen hugging Shoaib Malik, giving rise to a debate. 

The Hug That Went Viral

Right after the game, Irfan warmly greeted the Pakistan players and hugged Shoaib Malik tightly.

Videos spread like wildfire online, with millions watching. This broke India's strict rule: no handshakes with Pakistan in official matches since last year's fights. Fans are split in 2 groups, some love the sports spirit, others call it wrong.

Watch Video

Pakistan's Cheeky Video Jab

A few days ago, Pakistan posted a funny video for Australia's upcoming tour. Players joked about India's no-handshake habit. It mocked the tension, making Irfan's hug look even bigger news. The clip added fuel to the online fire.

Why No Handshakes Now?

It all began with a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam where militants gunned down innocent tourists, shattering peace. India responded fiercely with Operation Sindoor, launching precise airstrikes that bombed enemy terror camps deep inside Pakistan back in 2025. Cricket matches turned ice-cold after that, no casual chats, no friendly gestures or high-fives on the field during official games. Tensions spilled over, making every encounter feel like a standoff. But in casual private games like this Jeddah event, old cricketing friends like Irfan still reconnect and share warm moments anyway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Irfan Pathan hug Shoaib Malik?

Irfan Pathan shared a warm hug with Shoaib Malik after a Double Wicket World Cup game in Jeddah. This happened despite India's policy against handshakes with Pakistan.

What is the 'no handshake policy' between India and Pakistan?

India implemented a no-handshake policy with Pakistan following a terror attack and subsequent military operations in 2025. This policy led to a cold relationship between the two cricket boards.

How did fans react to Irfan Pathan's hug with Shoaib Malik?

Fans were divided. Some praised the display of sportsmanship, while others criticized Pathan for seemingly going against India's established policy.

Was this an official match between India and Pakistan?

No, the match was a fun Double Wicket World Cup game in Jeddah, not an official bilateral series. This distinction is important as the no-handshake policy is for official matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Shoaib Malik Irfan Pathan World Cricket Festival Jeddah Double Wicket World Cup
