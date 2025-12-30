'Not The End Of The Road’: Veteran Spinner Confident Of Shubman Gill’s T20 Revival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A few years ago, Shubman Gill established himself as the next big thing in Indian cricket, and soon became an all-format player.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, he was handed the post of captain, and then replaced the 'Hitman' as skipper in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as well.

In T20Is, Gill was named vice captain ahead of the Asia Cup, but was under a lot of scrutiny due to his extended struggles with the bat, which eventually led to him being dropped from India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

However, Harbhajan Singh, former World Cup winner with India, believes that this is not the end of the road for the Punjab batsman in the shortest format, and that he can make a comeback.

Harbhajan Singh Backs Shubman Gill

Speaking with reporters at the Legends 90 launch event, Harbhajan Singh said this about Shubman Gill's exclusion and his future with India in T20Is:

"It’s not a signal to Gill. He was not taking his place for granted. The competition is so much and they’ve got too many players in the present scenario who can fill that slot and can do well for the team."

He continued, "This is not the end of the road for Gill; he’s a great, great player with beautiful technique, and he will make a brilliant comeback, and not to forget, he’s still the Test captain for India."

Being a top order batsman, Gill faces a lot of competition, particularly from players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both of them got a chance to play for India in his absence, albeit in ODIs, and ended up scoring tons against South Africa.

Gill's T20I Failures With India

The last time Shubman Gill scored a T20I half century, it was way back in July 2024, against Zimbabwe. Since then, he has had an inconsistent run with the national team in the shortest format.

Here are his T20Is scores in his last 15 matches, starting with the latest: 28, 0, 4, 29, 46, 15, 5, 37, 12, 4, 29, 47, 5, 10, and 20 runs.

