Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Not The End Of The Road’: Veteran Spinner Confident Of Shubman Gill’s T20 Revival

'Not The End Of The Road’: Veteran Spinner Confident Of Shubman Gill’s T20 Revival

Harbhajan Singh backs Shubman Gill to bounce back in T20Is despite his exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, calling it “not the end of the road."

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A few years ago, Shubman Gill established himself as the next big thing in Indian cricket, and soon became an all-format player. 

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, he was handed the post of captain, and then replaced the 'Hitman' as skipper in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as well.

In T20Is, Gill was named vice captain ahead of the Asia Cup, but was under a lot of scrutiny due to his extended struggles with the bat, which eventually led to him being dropped from India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. 

However, Harbhajan Singh, former World Cup winner with India, believes that this is not the end of the road for the Punjab batsman in the shortest format, and that he can make a comeback. 

Harbhajan Singh Backs Shubman Gill

Speaking with reporters at the Legends 90 launch event, Harbhajan Singh said this about Shubman Gill's exclusion and his future with India in T20Is:

"It’s not a signal to Gill. He was not taking his place for granted. The competition is so much and they’ve got too many players in the present scenario who can fill that slot and can do well for the team."

He continued, "This is not the end of the road for Gill; he’s a great, great player with beautiful technique, and he will make a brilliant comeback, and not to forget, he’s still the Test captain for India."

Being a top order batsman, Gill faces a lot of competition, particularly from players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both of them got a chance to play for India in his absence, albeit in ODIs, and ended up scoring tons against South Africa.

Gill's T20I Failures With India

The last time Shubman Gill scored a T20I half century, it was way back in July 2024, against Zimbabwe. Since then, he has had an inconsistent run with the national team in the shortest format.

Here are his T20Is scores in his last 15 matches, starting with the latest: 28, 0, 4, 29, 46, 15, 5, 37, 12, 4, 29, 47, 5, 10, and 20 runs.

Also Check: CSK IPL 2026 Bowler Suffers Nightmare Spell In Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 Clash

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Harbhajan Singh ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Shubman Gill T20
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget