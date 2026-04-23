Venue For Cricket Matches In LA 2028 Olympics Revealed!

A major milestone for cricket’s Olympic return was achieved on Thursday, April 23, 2026, as the foundation stone was laid for the sport's primary venue at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The Olympic cricket matches will be hosted at the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), located at the Fairplex in Pomona.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Pomona, California, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta described the event as the fulfillment of a "128-year promise." Gupta, who took over as the seventh CEO of the ICC in July 2025, highlighted that the inclusion of cricket in the LA28 Games is a long-overdue recognition of the world’s second most popular sport.

Key Highlights from Ceremony:

Gupta praised the site for its "community-driven legacy," noting its history as the home of the LA County Fair. He remarked that it is "fitting and poetic" that a venue built for gathering and celebration will now host a sport rooted in community spirit. With an estimated 4 billion viewers expected for the 2028 Olympics, Gupta emphasized that this venue will serve as the "cultural introduction" of cricket to many parts of the world, including the United States.

The Knight Riders’ American Ambition

The venue development is a joint effort involving the Knight Riders Group (owners of KKR in the IPL and franchises in the CPL and ILT20).

The Vision: The group aims to transform the Pomona region into a central "nursery" for American cricket, fostering the sport's growth long after the Olympic flame is extinguished.

The facility is being built to international standards to accommodate the high-stakes T20 format, which will be the official discipline for the 2028 Games.

Quick Facts: Cricket at LA28

Host City: Los Angeles

Primary Venue: Fairplex (LAKR Home Ground)

Inclusion Approved: October 2023 (by the International Olympic Committee)

Format: Twenty20 (T20)

Historical Context: First Olympic appearance since 1900 Summer Olympics