Iyer Undergoes Shoulder Surgery In London, Faces Months On Road To Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer underwent successful shoulder surgery in London.

Surgery repaired pectoralis major rupture, involving a Kirschner wire.

Iyer faces lengthy rehabilitation, missing immediate domestic cricket.

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has undergone successful surgery on his right shoulder in London after suffering a serious pectoralis major rupture. The injury is set to keep the 2026 IPL winner out of immediate domestic cricket as he begins a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

Iyer underwent the procedure at The Wellington Hospital on Thursday, September 24. The operation was carried out to repair the damaged muscle tissue following the rupture, which extended into his right shoulder.

Venkatesh Iyer Shares Surgery Update

The all-rounder confirmed the surgery through a social media post, asking fans to keep him in their prayers as he begins his recovery.

“Underwent surgery for a Pec Major Rupture of the right shoulder. Keep your blessings with me,” Iyer wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh R Iyer (@venky_iyer)

A Kirschner wire, commonly known as a K-wire, was also inserted during the procedure to provide additional structural support. The wire is expected to be removed surgically in the coming weeks once the initial healing process has progressed.

Iyer will now undergo several months of rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence as he works towards regaining full fitness. His injury has already ruled him out of the immediate domestic season for Madhya Pradesh.

Iyer's Last Competitive Appearance

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder last played competitive cricket for Indore Pink Panthers in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 on June 23. At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, he produced an unbeaten 87 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 207.14 against Gwalior Cheetahs.

Iyer had also made an impact earlier in the tournament. He smashed 54 off 22 balls, including six sixes, against Malwa Stallions before scoring 32 off 21 and taking 3/18 against Bundelkhand Bulls. He later made 47 off 39 against Ujjain Falcons.

His latest injury comes after a breakthrough IPL 2026 campaign with RCB. Iyer joined the franchise for ₹7 crore but initially struggled to establish himself in the playing XI, appearing only twice with the bat in their first four matches.

His fortunes changed when RCB began using him as an Impact Player. He struck an unbeaten 29 off 15 balls against Rajasthan Royals before producing his defining innings against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

With Rajat Patidar unavailable, Iyer was promoted to No. 4 and smashed 73 off 40 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. The innings earned him the Player of the Match award and helped RCB become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Iyer also featured in the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans, opening alongside Virat Kohli. Despite carrying an early leg injury, he scored 32 off 16 balls, including 18 runs from a Kagiso Rabada over, as RCB went on to claim the title.

He will now face a lengthy rehabilitation period before attempting to return to domestic cricket and prepare for IPL 2027.