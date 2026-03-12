Varun Chakravarthy And Washington Sundar Perform Girivalam After WC Victory - Watch

Tamil Nadu cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar were spotted at the sacred town of Tiruvannamalai on the night of Wednesday, March 11, following India's monumental T20 World Cup 2026 victory.

In a display of deep faith and gratitude, the two spinners completed the Girivalam - a 14-km sacred circumambulation around the holy Arunachala Hill - to offer thanks for India’s third T20 world title.

The duo arrived at the Arulmigu Annamalaiyar Temple late in the evening to avoid the daytime heat and heavy crowds. After offering special prayers to Lord Annamalaiyar and Goddess Unnamalai Amman, they began the 14-km walk barefoot, following the traditional path that circles the base of the hill.

Despite their attempt to keep the visit low-key, local devotees and fans quickly recognized the World Cup winners. The players graciously paused to take a few selfies and interact with fans before continuing their spiritual journey.

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Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar doing Girivalam - a 14KM sacred circumambulation around the Arunachala Hill in Tiruvannamalai. 🙏❤️



pic.twitter.com/X8kqwUMhSp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2026

Heroes of Campaign

The visit comes just days after the pair played crucial roles in India's unbeaten run to T20 WC 2026 trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy: The "Mystery Spinner" finished as one of the tournament’s top wicket-takers, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches, including a match-defining spell in the semi-final against England.

Washington Sundar: Sundar provided vital balance to the side, maintaining an incredible economy rate and providing a handy cameo with the bat in the high-stakes final against New Zealand.

Significance of Girivalam

Performing Girivalam is considered a powerful act of penance and gratitude in Tamil culture, particularly at Tiruvannamalai, which is believed to be the home of Lord Shiva in the form of fire (Agni Lingam).

For Varun and Washington, who have both faced significant injury setbacks and periods out of the national side over the last few years, this pilgrimage was seen as a personal tribute to their hard-fought comeback.