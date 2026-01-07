Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Wreaks Havoc With 63-Ball Century As India U-19 Thrash South Africa

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wreaks Havoc With 63-Ball Century As India U-19 Thrash South Africa

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a rapid century in the third Youth ODI as India U-19 extended their winning run against South Africa.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his stunning run of form by scoring a blistering century in the (currently on-going) third ODI against South Africa, further strengthening India Under-19’s grip on the series.

Captaining the side, Suryavanshi reached the three-figure mark in just 63 balls, underlining his growing reputation as one of India’s most exciting young batters.

The Youth ODI series between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 began on January 3, with the Indian team winning the opening two matches under Suryavanshi’s leadership. The third match only reinforced India’s dominance, as the young skipper led from the front with the bat.

Rapid Hundred Showcases Exceptional Form

Suryavanshi began his innings aggressively, racing to his half-century in just 24 balls. He then took another 39 deliveries to bring up his hundred, maintaining pressure on the South African bowling attack throughout.

His knock was marked by clean striking and fearless intent, reflecting the confidence of a player in sublime form.

This century was the second of Suryavanshi’s List A career, which has so far spanned nine matches. His consistency at such a young age has made him a standout performer in the ongoing Under-19 series.

In the third Youth ODI, Suryavanshi shared a commanding 227-run opening partnership with Aaron George, laying a solid foundation for India’s innings. The partnership effectively took the game away from South Africa early on, allowing India to dictate terms.

Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 127 runs off 74 balls. As reported, his innings included a flurry of boundaries and sixes, highlighting the attacking nature of his knock and his ability to clear the ropes with ease.

Consistent Performances Across Formats

The young captain’s form is not limited to the Youth ODI series. Earlier in the second ODI against South Africa, he had already impressed with a strong half-century. Beyond the Under-19 setup, Suryavanshi has also made his mark in domestic cricket.

He featured in two matches for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 190 runs off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to that, he registered a rapid century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In total, Suryavanshi has accumulated 480 runs in his nine-match List A career.

His first List A century came against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup, where he played a remarkable innings of 171 runs. With performances like these, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s bat continues to do the talking as India Under-19 enjoy a dominant run against South Africa.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
India U19 Vaibhav Suryavanshi IND Vs SA U19 India Under 19 Vs South Africa Under 19
