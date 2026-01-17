Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Virat Kohli's Record In IND vs BAN U19 Clash

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is turning heads in the cricket world with his extraordinary run-scoring exploits.

In the ongoing IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 match, 14-year-old India U19 opener Vaibhav has surpassed Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in youth One Day Internationals.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Over 19 Youth ODIs, he has already scored 990 runs* (and counting), leading him to overtake Virat Kohli's tally of 978.

With ICC U19 World Cup 2026 underway, Vaibhav has the perfect stage to make many more records and cement his name among India's cricketing elite.

Other Records Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, before breaking Virat's Youth ODI total runs record today in IND vs BAN U19 match, has already achieved several remarkable milestones that set him apart:

Youngest IPL Player and T20 Centurion: Vaibhav debuted in the Indian Premier League at just 14 years old, and became the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, smashing 100 runs off 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals.

Youngest List A Centurion: He created history in List A cricket by scoring 190 runs off 84 balls at 14 years and 272 days, making him the youngest centurion in men’s List A cricket worldwide.

Youngest Ranji Trophy Debutant for Bihar: Vaibhav made his first-class debut at only 12 years old, becoming the second-youngest player to represent Bihar in the Ranji Trophy.

Fearless and Mature Approach: Despite his age, Vaibhav combines power-hitting with smart cricketing decisions, proving that talent and maturity can go hand in hand even in high-pressure games.

His performances aren't just about numbers - they reflect a maturity and composure beyond his age.

Fans and pundits alike have praised his fearless approach, highlighting how he blends consistency with the knack for hitting big when it matters most.

