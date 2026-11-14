Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns Cricket World, Becomes Youngest Captain In T20 Cricket History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, became youngest men's T20 captain.

He led Bihar in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.

Follows U19 World Cup, IPL success, India debut.

He will join national squad for Emerging Asia Cup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another remarkable milestone to his young career on Saturday, November 14, after taking charge of Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 opener against Saurashtra. At just 15 years and 232 days old, he became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history.

The match at Indore's Holkar Stadium marked Sooryavanshi's first appearance as Bihar's captain. The teenager won the toss and chose to bat first, explaining that the surface looked good but could offer some assistance to spinners later in the game.

For Sooryavanshi, the appointment represents another significant step in a career that has progressed at an extraordinary pace. Speaking at the toss, he described the opportunity to lead his state team as a major achievement and expressed gratitude for the responsibility.

"This is a big achievement for me. From where I started my cricket journey to lead that state, I am very grateful. I will try to fulfil my roles," he said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bihar Captaincy Comes After East Zone Stint

The teenager is not entirely new to leadership responsibilities. He previously served as East Zone's vice-captain during the Duleep Trophy, with Ishan Kishan leading the side.

Sooryavanshi also had an opportunity to take charge on the field when Kishan left due to an injury. East Zone eventually secured the title after gaining a 372-run first-innings lead over South Zone in a final that ended in a draw.

His appointment as Bihar captain comes after a difficult opening phase of the Ranji Trophy season, in which the team lost all four of its matches. However, Sooryavanshi's stint in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is expected to be brief. He is available for only the opening fixture before joining the national squad for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup 2026.

Bihar vs Saurashtra: Playing XIs

Bihar handed Sooryavanshi the captaincy for their opening fixture, with Ayush Loharuka taking the wicketkeeping duties.

Bihar Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (c), Aliya Kamara, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Altamish Ashraf, Prithvi Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Mayank Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Mohammed Izhar, Prashant Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh.

Saurashtra Playing XI: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai (wk), Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, Sammar Gajjar, Harvansh Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut, Siddhant Rana, Krains Fuletra.

Under-19 World Cup Win To IPL Orange Cap Journey

Sooryavanshi's latest milestone follows a prolific run across formats and competitions. He scored 175 runs against England in the Under-19 World Cup final and went on to receive the Player of the Tournament award.

He carried that form into IPL 2026, producing an outstanding campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter accumulated 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30, finishing the season with the Orange Cap.

Those performances also earned him his maiden call-up to India's T20I squad. Although he did not get an opportunity to play in the series against Ireland, he made his international debut against England in Manchester in July. He subsequently remained on the bench during India's home series against Afghanistan and the series against West Indies.

Despite having featured in international cricket in Japan, England and Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi is yet to play an international match on home soil. He has appeared in 44 professional T20 matches, including seven for Bihar. One of his notable performances for the state came last season, when he struck an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens.

Sooryavanshi is not part of India's current ODI squad and could return to domestic cricket for Bihar in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Before that, however, his immediate focus will be on the Emerging Asia Cup, following a historic first outing as Bihar captain.