Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parthiv Patel notes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's weakness against short-pitched bowling.

England consistently targets Sooryavanshi, limiting his international starts.

Patel expects this short-ball challenge to persist in his career.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Weakness: India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a decent start to his international career, but former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes opposition teams have already identified a clear strategy to challenge the young opener. According to Parthiv, the barrage of short-pitched bowling that troubled Sooryavanshi during the IPL has now carried over to international cricket, with England consistently testing him in the ongoing T20I series.

The youngster has shown glimpses of his explosive strokeplay but has found it difficult to convert his starts. He scored 14 off 10 balls in the second T20I before managing 13 from just five deliveries in the third match, with England's fast bowlers repeatedly attacking him with the short ball.

Parthiv Patel Explains England's Plan

Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Parthiv said the tactic being employed against Sooryavanshi was neither surprising nor new, pointing out that teams had already attempted the same approach during IPL 2026.

"Not just Jofra Archer, I think anyone who watched the IPL would not be surprised that there is a deliberate plan to bowl short to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It wasn't just the wicket ball, the ball before it was short as well."

He believes the challenge is only likely to grow as the youngster gains more experience at the highest level.

"As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi progresses in his international career, he will continue to face this kind of bowling, with deliveries that are short and above 145 km/h. So, the question will definitely be how he copes against short-pitched bowling, because every bowler will look to target him there,"

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India Looking To Bounce Back

The comments come at a crucial stage of the five-match T20I series, with India under pressure after falling behind against England.

The visitors have struggled to build momentum, while England's pace attack, led by Jofra Archer and supported by disciplined bowling from the rest of the attack, has consistently challenged India's top order.

For Sooryavanshi, the series presents an important opportunity to adapt against high-quality fast bowling. While his fearless approach has already impressed fans, the teenager is now facing the kind of examination that many young batters encounter early in their international careers.