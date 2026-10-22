Sanju Samson vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Who Should Open For India? Here's What T20I Stats Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samson and Sooryavanshi's T20I stats comparison raises selection questions.

Their aggregate numbers are remarkably close, though not identical.

Different career stages, opponents, venues complicate direct comparison.

Statistics alone cannot definitively determine India's opener selection.

Sanju Samson vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's absence from India's playing XI has raised questions about the team's opening combination, with Sanju Samson's place also under scrutiny. The numbers offer an interesting comparison, but they need context. Sooryavanshi's figures come from his first eight T20I innings, while Samson's latest eight now include his 67 off 33 balls against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 22. Their opponents, venues and stages of their international careers also differ, making a straightforward verdict less conclusive than the raw totals suggest.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: T20I Stats Comparison

Sooryavanshi scored 246 runs off 132 balls in his first eight T20I innings, at a strike rate of 186.36. He registered two half-centuries, with a highest score of 81, and struck 22 fours and 18 sixes. His sample includes matches against England in Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester, Zimbabwe in Harare, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Nisshin during the Asian Games.

Samson's latest eight T20I innings, including his dismissal for 67 against New Zealand, have produced 244 runs off 132 balls at a strike rate of 184.85. He has three half-centuries in this period, with a highest score of 82, alongside 27 fours and 13 sixes.

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The aggregate numbers are remarkably close. Sooryavanshi leads by two runs and has a marginally higher strike rate, while Samson has scored more half-centuries and hit more fours in these samples. Sooryavanshi's six-hitting numbers are stronger.

However, this is not a like-for-like comparison. Sooryavanshi's figures cover his first eight T20Is, whereas Samson's cover his latest eight appearances. The comparison measures different career stages rather than equivalent periods of form.

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Opposition And Venues Add Important Context

Five of Samson's eight innings in this sample came against West Indies in India, across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Two came against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Nisshin during the Asian Games, while his latest innings was against New Zealand in Christchurch, away from home.

Sooryavanshi's eight innings came against three opponents across England, Zimbabwe and the Asian Games. His three matches against Zimbabwe were played in Harare, while his England innings came at Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester. His two Asian Games appearances were against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Nisshin.

These differences matter when assessing the performances, but they do not justify assuming that one player's runs were easier to score. The scorecards alone cannot establish how much the pitches, boundaries, bowling attacks or match situations favoured either batter. Both have produced substantial innings against different opponents, and venue alone is not enough to rank the difficulty of their performances.

Who Should Open For India: Sooryavanshi Or Samson?

The figures do not establish a clear statistical winner. Sooryavanshi has a marginal advantage in aggregate runs and strike rate across his first eight T20I innings, along with more sixes. Samson's latest eight include three half-centuries, and his 67 off 33 balls against New Zealand adds a strong current performance to his case.

The selection decision also depends on India's intended combination, the role required from the opening position and the team's assessment of each batter. A comparison of eight innings cannot, by itself, determine who deserves the spot.

Verdict: Sooryavanshi's early T20I numbers make a strong case for his inclusion, but they do not prove that Samson should be dropped. With their aggregate returns almost identical across the samples examined, the available statistics support a selection debate, not a definitive verdict that one player has earned the opening position over the other.

However, the Indian team management and captain Shreyas Iyer have backed Sanju Samson, taking into account his international experience and contribution to India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign. That faith is understandable. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite his immense talent at such a young age, is also gaining valuable exposure by travelling with the senior team and learning the demands of international cricket. Backing a proven match-winner can make sense for a team competing at the highest level. For all his potential, Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his opportunity, as even exceptional talent needs the right moment to make the transition to regular international cricket.