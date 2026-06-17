New Trouble! Things Get Worse For Sri Lanka Player After Heated Spat With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Vishen Halambage's social media disabled following post-match confrontation.

Intense digital reporting by Indian fans caused the suspension.

Platform regulators suspended Halambage's profile due to community reports.

Senior Sri Lankan players intervened, contacting the young Indian batsman.

Young Sri Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage has had his official social media channel completely disabled after becoming the primary target of intense digital reporting by passionate Indian sports supporters. The unprecedented regulatory action from the platform developers follows a highly publicised physical confrontation that occurred during a tense regional fixture hosted at the Dambulla International Stadium earlier this week.

Heated Post-Match Confrontation

The highly controversial incident unfolded immediately after the host nation secured a dramatic victory against the visiting squad during a thrilling sensory-overloading super-over contest on Monday evening.

The local playing group initiated an intense round of victory celebrations on the turf, during which the young home bowler directed an provocative remark towards the departing Indian opener.

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The teenage Indian batting prodigy responded with visible anger, stepping back into the group to deliver an aggressive physical push against the home player as tempers flared up.

The local allrounder reacted immediately before multiple coaching staff members and senior squad colleagues rushed onto the playing area to separate the two highly furious young competitors.

Severe Social Media Backlash

The aggressive young Indian batsman initially faced widespread public criticism across prominent digital discussion boards, with several experienced pundits advising the youngster to control his volatile emotions.

However, a massive wave of passionate domestic cricket fans quickly redirected their collective frustration towards the home bowler by flooding his personal Instagram communications channel with deeply offensive commentary.

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The targeted allrounder initially attempted to mitigate the escalating situation by converting his public page into a private profile to protect his personal photographs from the online abuse.

The massive influx of hostile comments quickly extended to impact the private profiles of the young athlete's close personal friends, causing widespread distress among his immediate social circle.

Account Suspension Resolution

Subsequent media investigations have confirmed that the digital channel was officially suspended by platform regulators due to the extraordinary volume of community guidelines reports submitted by fans.

The young cricketer did not voluntarily delete his personal profile, but remains completely unable to access the networking application until the ongoing compliance review is formally completed.

Senior Diplomatic Intervention

In an unexpected twist, several high-profile senior Sri Lankan international cricketers have actively reached out to the young Indian batsman to clear up any lingering personal animosity.

These experienced international stars, who possess strong existing relationships with the young player through the Indian Premier League, expressed their deep regret regarding the unfortunate mid-pitch altercation.

The teenage opening batsman remains highly popular across the domestic landscape after delivering a spectacular breakthrough campaign during the recent professional twenty20 tournament season earlier this summer.