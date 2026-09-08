WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Urges Ishan Kishan To Take DRS, Call Proves Spot On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi urged Ishan Kishan for DRS review.

Review overturned decision, giving East Zone their crucial first wicket.

East Zone dominated, scoring 708 runs in their first innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Duleep Trophy Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed why he is regarded as one of India’s most promising young cricketers, this time making an impact with his awareness in the field during the Duleep Trophy final. The 15-year-old played a key role in East Zone’s first breakthrough against South Zone on Day 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sooryavanshi was convinced that the batsman had edged a delivery from Mukesh Kumar despite the on-field umpire turning down the appeal.

Rather than allowing the moment to pass, the youngster repeatedly urged captain Ishan Kishan to challenge the decision with a DRS review.

WATCH: Sooryavanshi Persuades Kishan To Take DRS

🗣️ Take it...take it



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🤝 Review



The vice-captain urges the captain to take the review, and it turns out to be successful 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BhTkGWeeoD#DuleepTrophy | #EZvSZ pic.twitter.com/MmtESDSnMy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2026

Commentators noted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be heard encouraging his captain to go for DRS on the stump mic.

Kishan eventually took the review, and the technology proved Sooryavanshi’s instincts correct.

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UltraEdge produced a clear spike as the ball took the inside edge, overturning the original decision and handing East Zone their first wicket of the innings.

It is worth noting that earlier in the tournament, Vaibhav got another crucial DRS call right when he was acting as the stand-in captain in the absence of Ishan Kishan.

East Zone In Complete Control After 708-Run Avalanche

The successful review came with East Zone already holding a commanding advantage in the final.

The team had piled up a massive 708 in their first innings, with Kishan producing a monumental 270 from 300 deliveries.

His innings featured 27 fours and seven sixes, making it the second-highest score by a batter in a Duleep Trophy final.

Only Raman Lamba, with 320, has previously scored more in the title clash. Kumar Kushagra also contributed a century, further strengthening East Zone’s position before South Zone began their reply.