Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In England, Smashes Runs At 168 Strike Rate

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has wasted no time in showcasing his fearless batting approach at the international level. After grabbing headlines with his explosive performances for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the teenage opener has carried the same attacking intent into India's T20I series against England.

Although he is yet to play a big innings, Vaibhav has made a strong impression with his aggressive stroke play.

Across his first three T20Is vs England, the left-hander has scored 42 runs from just 25 deliveries at a remarkable strike rate of 168. He has also smashed five sixes and one four, underlining his attacking mindset.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut in the second match of the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. While he hasn't converted his starts into a substantial score, one thing has remained constant - his intent. Despite getting dismissed cheaply in the opening two matches, the youngster refused to change his approach and continued to take on the bowlers in the following game.

With one match left in the series, Indian fans will be hoping the talented youngster finally converts his fearless starts into a match-winning innings.

How Was Vaibhav Dismissed?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found English pace spearhead Jofra Archer difficult to negotiate in the last two matches. Archer dismissed the 15-year-old in both games, with one of the dismissals ending in a catch behind the stumps.

In his debut match, Vaibhav was dismissed by spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks after being stumped by the wicketkeeper.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Scores in IND vs ENG Series so far

2nd T20I, Manchester: 14 runs off 10 balls (2 sixes)

3rd T20I, Nottingham: 13 runs off 5 balls (2 sixes)

4th T20I, Bristol: 15 runs off 10 balls (1 four, 1 six)

In just three international appearances, Vaibhav has already demonstrated the fearless batting style that made him one of India's most exciting young talents. If he continues to bat with the same confidence, a big knock may not be far away.