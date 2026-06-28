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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi To Miss Out Again! Probable XIs For India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Miss Out Again! Probable XIs For India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait a little longer for his international debut.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:51 AM (IST)

India suffered a major setback in the opening T20I against Ireland, going down by 34 runs in Belfast. Chasing 183, the visitors were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs as Ireland registered their first-ever victory over India in international cricket. With the two-match T20I series on the line, Team India could consider a few changes for the second and final T20I.

Ireland Unlikely to Tinker With Winning Combination

Despite missing several first-choice players, Ireland produced a commanding all-round performance in the series opener. The young squad impressed with both bat and ball, giving the hosts little reason to alter their winning XI.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record On Captaincy Debut

One of the standout performers was fast bowler Jay Moondra, who finished with figures of 2/25 from his four overs. Following such a convincing display, Ireland are expected to stick with the same lineup for the second T20I.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Have to Wait Again?

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait a little longer for his international debut. After the batting unit failed in the first match, India could be reluctant to make changes at the top of the order, especially with the series still alive.

The only likely adjustment could come in the bowling department, where leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi may replace pacer Prasidh Krishna after the latter endured an expensive outing in the first T20I.

Probable India Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Probable Ireland Playing XI

Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (captain & wicketkeeper), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey and Jay Mundra.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Blamed For 'Wrong Role Utilisation' Of Washington Sundar After Belfast Upset

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the first T20I between India and Ireland?

India suffered a 34-run defeat against Ireland in the opening T20I in Belfast. They were bowled out for 148 while chasing 183.

Will Ireland make any changes to their team for the second T20I?

Ireland is unlikely to alter their winning combination for the second T20I. They produced a commanding performance in the series opener and are expected to stick with the same lineup.

Which Indian player might be replaced in the second T20I?

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi may replace pacer Prasidh Krishna in India's probable playing XI. Krishna had an expensive outing in the first T20I.

Why might Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut be delayed?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his debut as India is reluctant to make changes at the top of the batting order after their failure in the first match.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs IRE India Vs Ireland Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I
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