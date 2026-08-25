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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shockingly Turns Bowler, Takes 2 Wickets In 4 Balls

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shockingly Turns Bowler, Takes 2 Wickets In 4 Balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took two wickets in four balls after failing with the bat in the Duleep Trophy 2026 clash between East Zone and North East Zone.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi disappointed batting, then contributed with the ball.
  • He took two crucial wickets in just four deliveries.
  • Dismissed top-scorer Lyngdoh, then Lemtur, boosting team significantly.
  • Performance highlighted his all-round potential in domestic cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a disappointing outing with the bat but quickly made an impact with the ball during the Duleep Trophy 2026 match between East Zone and North East Zone. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter struck twice in four deliveries, finishing with impressive figures of 2/11 from three overs.

Sooryavanshi's quick burst came at a crucial stage of North East Zone's innings and offered a glimpse of his ability to contribute beyond his primary role as a batter.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Back With Four-Ball Double Strike

Sooryavanshi was introduced into the attack during North East Zone's chase and needed only four deliveries to make his mark.

Bowling the 28th over, the teenager first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh, who had been North East Zone's top scorer. Lyngdoh, batting on 25, attempted to attack the bowler but failed to clear the fielder at cover.

Sooryavanshi then struck again two balls later. He deceived Imliwati Lemtur with a googly, with the batter edging the delivery through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

The two wickets came in the space of just four balls and transformed what had been a quiet spell into a match-impacting contribution.

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes two wickets in four balls

Teenager Shows All-Round Potential

Sooryavanshi finished his spell with figures of 2/11 from three overs, giving East Zone an important boost.

The performance was particularly notable because it came after he failed to make an impact with the bat. Rather than allowing that disappointment to define his outing, the 15-year-old responded with the ball.

His spell also underlined the all-round potential that Sooryavanshi can offer in domestic cricket. While he is primarily known for his aggressive batting, the teenager has shown that he can contribute with the ball when called upon.

Sooryavanshi Gains Valuable Duleep Trophy Experience

The Duleep Trophy is providing Sooryavanshi with an opportunity to test himself against experienced domestic cricketers in the longer format.

The Rajasthan Royals player has attracted significant attention following his rapid rise in Indian cricket and has been handed additional responsibility in the tournament after being named East Zone's vice-captain.

His batting remains the biggest part of his reputation, but performances such as this could add another dimension to his game.

After a frustrating start with the bat, Sooryavanshi's four-ball burst with the ball ensured he remained one of the key talking points from East Zone's clash against North East Zone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform with the ball in the Duleep Trophy match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took two wickets in four deliveries, finishing with impressive figures of 2/11 from three overs. This quick burst came at a crucial stage of the North East Zone's innings.

Which batters did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismiss?

He first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh, North East Zone's top scorer, followed by Imliwati Lemtur, whom he deceived with a googly. Both wickets came within four balls.

What does Sooryavanshi's bowling performance highlight about his potential?

While primarily known for his aggressive batting, Sooryavanshi's performance highlighted his all-round potential. It showed he can contribute with the ball, adding another dimension to his game.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's role in the Duleep Trophy?

He has been named East Zone's vice-captain, offering him additional responsibility in the tournament. The Duleep Trophy provides him an opportunity to test himself against experienced domestic cricketers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket East Zone North East Zone Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Duleep Trophy 2026
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