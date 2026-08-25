WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shockingly Turns Bowler, Takes 2 Wickets In 4 Balls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi disappointed batting, then contributed with the ball.

He took two crucial wickets in just four deliveries.

Dismissed top-scorer Lyngdoh, then Lemtur, boosting team significantly.

Performance highlighted his all-round potential in domestic cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a disappointing outing with the bat but quickly made an impact with the ball during the Duleep Trophy 2026 match between East Zone and North East Zone. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter struck twice in four deliveries, finishing with impressive figures of 2/11 from three overs.

Sooryavanshi's quick burst came at a crucial stage of North East Zone's innings and offered a glimpse of his ability to contribute beyond his primary role as a batter.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Back With Four-Ball Double Strike

Sooryavanshi was introduced into the attack during North East Zone's chase and needed only four deliveries to make his mark.

Bowling the 28th over, the teenager first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh, who had been North East Zone's top scorer. Lyngdoh, batting on 25, attempted to attack the bowler but failed to clear the fielder at cover.

Sooryavanshi then struck again two balls later. He deceived Imliwati Lemtur with a googly, with the batter edging the delivery through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

The two wickets came in the space of just four balls and transformed what had been a quiet spell into a match-impacting contribution.

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes two wickets in four balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides Double Delight ✌️



Picks up 2⃣ wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well. 🙌



North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026

Teenager Shows All-Round Potential

Sooryavanshi finished his spell with figures of 2/11 from three overs, giving East Zone an important boost.

The performance was particularly notable because it came after he failed to make an impact with the bat. Rather than allowing that disappointment to define his outing, the 15-year-old responded with the ball.

His spell also underlined the all-round potential that Sooryavanshi can offer in domestic cricket. While he is primarily known for his aggressive batting, the teenager has shown that he can contribute with the ball when called upon.

Sooryavanshi Gains Valuable Duleep Trophy Experience

The Duleep Trophy is providing Sooryavanshi with an opportunity to test himself against experienced domestic cricketers in the longer format.

The Rajasthan Royals player has attracted significant attention following his rapid rise in Indian cricket and has been handed additional responsibility in the tournament after being named East Zone's vice-captain.

His batting remains the biggest part of his reputation, but performances such as this could add another dimension to his game.

After a frustrating start with the bat, Sooryavanshi's four-ball burst with the ball ensured he remained one of the key talking points from East Zone's clash against North East Zone.