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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Struggles To Convert IPL Form Into Tri-Nation A Series; Yet To Score Big

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Struggles To Convert IPL Form Into Tri-Nation A Series; Yet To Score Big

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite 22-Ball 44 Against Afghanistan A In Dambulla, yet to convert his sensational IPL 2026 form in ODIs.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced challenging initial white-ball outings.
  • He scored 14 and 9 runs, stifled by disciplined opposition bowling.
  • Selectors view these struggles as essential milestones for his development.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his immense explosive potential before falling cheaply during his initial white-ball outings following an incredibly successful domestic breakout winter season. The highly publicised top-order specialist found himself entirely constrained by disciplined opening bowling spells during consecutive matches, struggling to convert his aggressive starting momentum into substantial individual match-winning scores for his team.

Sooryavanshi Stifled On Dambulla Debut

The highly talented 15-year-old opener experienced a muted introduction to senior multi-nation tournament structures during the opening fixture of the high-stakes developmental tri-series against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi compiled a brief, highly tentative 14 runs off multiple opening overs before misjudging a standard moving delivery, leaving the middle order under immediate pressure.

ALSO READ | First Indian In 60 Years To Play For Australia; Will Replace Travis Head In Bangladesh Series

Explosive 22 Ball Cameo Ends Abruptly

The young left-handed batsman showed his true destructive nature during his subsequent outing against a highly disciplined Afghanistan A bowling unit on Thursday morning. The opposition seamers faced a severe boundary onslaught as the rookie opener plundered a rapid 44 runs off just 22 deliveries, smashing 9 crisp boundaries at a strike rate of 200.00.

The blistering cameo came to a sudden halt just as the prodigy looked set for a massive score at the crease. Sooryavanshi offered a sharp catch to wicketkeeper Ishaq Rahimi off the bowling of Abdullah Ahmadzai, cutting short an otherwise highly entertaining and dominant start to the innings.

Technical Adaptability Under Review

National developmental selectors remain fully committed to monitoring the rookie's long-term positional evolution as he transitions from explosive short-format domestic leagues to longer multi-day cricket formats.

Team strategists have emphasized that navigating these highly temporary subcontinental batting blockades remains an essential educational milestone for the young prospect's expanding international career.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced recently?

He has faced a challenging developmental phase in recent white-ball outings. He struggled to convert aggressive momentum into substantial scores, constrained by disciplined opening bowling spells.

How did Sooryavanshi perform in his Dambulla debut?

He had a muted introduction, compiling a brief, tentative 14 runs. He misjudged a standard moving delivery, leaving the middle order under immediate pressure in the tri-series.

What is the national selectors' view on Sooryavanshi's current challenges?

National developmental selectors are committed to monitoring his long-term positional evolution. They view these temporary batting blockades as an essential educational milestone for his international career.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 India A Series Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Tri-Nation A Series In Sri Lanka India A Series Sri Lanka
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