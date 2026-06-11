Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Struggles To Convert IPL Form Into Tri-Nation A Series; Yet To Score Big

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced challenging initial white-ball outings.

He scored 14 and 9 runs, stifled by disciplined opposition bowling.

Selectors view these struggles as essential milestones for his development.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his immense explosive potential before falling cheaply during his initial white-ball outings following an incredibly successful domestic breakout winter season. The highly publicised top-order specialist found himself entirely constrained by disciplined opening bowling spells during consecutive matches, struggling to convert his aggressive starting momentum into substantial individual match-winning scores for his team.

Sooryavanshi Stifled On Dambulla Debut

The highly talented 15-year-old opener experienced a muted introduction to senior multi-nation tournament structures during the opening fixture of the high-stakes developmental tri-series against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi compiled a brief, highly tentative 14 runs off multiple opening overs before misjudging a standard moving delivery, leaving the middle order under immediate pressure.

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Explosive 22 Ball Cameo Ends Abruptly

The young left-handed batsman showed his true destructive nature during his subsequent outing against a highly disciplined Afghanistan A bowling unit on Thursday morning. The opposition seamers faced a severe boundary onslaught as the rookie opener plundered a rapid 44 runs off just 22 deliveries, smashing 9 crisp boundaries at a strike rate of 200.00.

The blistering cameo came to a sudden halt just as the prodigy looked set for a massive score at the crease. Sooryavanshi offered a sharp catch to wicketkeeper Ishaq Rahimi off the bowling of Abdullah Ahmadzai, cutting short an otherwise highly entertaining and dominant start to the innings.

Technical Adaptability Under Review

National developmental selectors remain fully committed to monitoring the rookie's long-term positional evolution as he transitions from explosive short-format domestic leagues to longer multi-day cricket formats.

Team strategists have emphasized that navigating these highly temporary subcontinental batting blockades remains an essential educational milestone for the young prospect's expanding international career.