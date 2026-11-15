He celebrated India's last-ball win over Pakistan on Instagram, expressing his delight at the team's comeback. Sooryavanshi posted,
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Special Message For Aaryavir Sehwag After U19 Asia Cup Final Goes Viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn't keep calm after India's thrilling U19 Asia Cup triumph. His Instagram stories had a special shoutout for Virender Sehwag's son.
- India's U19 team clinched Asia Cup title against Pakistan.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated win, praised Aaryavir Sehwag.
- Sooryavanshi also made history as youngest T20 captain.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Insta Story: India's last-ball victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final had fans celebrating, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among those swept up in the excitement. The 15-year-old batsman took to Instagram to react to the nail-biting finish, sharing his delight after India turned around a contest in which Pakistan had held the upper hand for much of the game. The Boys in Blue had already suffered a defeat against Pakistan during the group stage, but the youngsters delivered when it mattered most, clinching the title with a one-wicket win.
Sooryavanshi's Shoutout For Aaryavir Sehwag
VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI INSTAGRAM STORY FOR AARYAVIR SEHWAG. ❤️🌟 https://t.co/eU9MrTzRlM— CricWorld (@cricworld777) November 14, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted two stories on his official Instagram account, one of which congratulated the Indian team:
"Congratulations, Oh mannnnnn whattt a match!"
The other reserved a message for Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, who was named Player of the Tournament.
"Star Boiiiiii @aaryavirsehwag"
Read More: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fail Again! India’s Top Order Crumbles In ODI Series Decider
Aaryavir finished the competition as its leading run-scorer, accumulating 361 runs in five outings.
He also made a valuable contribution in the final, scoring 58 from 61 balls, marking it with an iconic Virat Kohli celebration from a few years ago.
Sooryavanshi Makes T20 Captaincy History
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been making headlines for an achievement of his own.
The teenager became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history when he led Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 opener against Saurashtra.
Also Check || WATCH: India’s Yoga Pose Celebration After Thrilling Win Over Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final
At 15 years and 232 days, he took charge for the first time at Indore's Holkar Stadium, adding another landmark to his rapidly developing career.
While India's U19 stars celebrated a memorable continental title, Sooryavanshi was busy making history at senior domestic level.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi react to India's U19 Asia Cup 2026 victory?
What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's message for Aaryavir Sehwag?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi congratulated Aaryavir Sehwag on Instagram, calling him
What T20 cricket record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history. He led Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 at 15 years and 232 days old.