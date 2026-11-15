Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Special Message For Aaryavir Sehwag After U19 Asia Cup Final Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's U19 team clinched Asia Cup title against Pakistan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated win, praised Aaryavir Sehwag.

Sooryavanshi also made history as youngest T20 captain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Insta Story: India's last-ball victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final had fans celebrating, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among those swept up in the excitement. The 15-year-old batsman took to Instagram to react to the nail-biting finish, sharing his delight after India turned around a contest in which Pakistan had held the upper hand for much of the game. The Boys in Blue had already suffered a defeat against Pakistan during the group stage, but the youngsters delivered when it mattered most, clinching the title with a one-wicket win.

Sooryavanshi's Shoutout For Aaryavir Sehwag

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI INSTAGRAM STORY FOR AARYAVIR SEHWAG. ❤️🌟 https://t.co/eU9MrTzRlM November 14, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted two stories on his official Instagram account, one of which congratulated the Indian team:

"Congratulations, Oh mannnnnn whattt a match!"

The other reserved a message for Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, who was named Player of the Tournament.

"Star Boiiiiii @aaryavirsehwag"

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Aaryavir finished the competition as its leading run-scorer, accumulating 361 runs in five outings.

He also made a valuable contribution in the final, scoring 58 from 61 balls, marking it with an iconic Virat Kohli celebration from a few years ago.

Sooryavanshi Makes T20 Captaincy History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been making headlines for an achievement of his own.

The teenager became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history when he led Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 opener against Saurashtra.

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At 15 years and 232 days, he took charge for the first time at Indore's Holkar Stadium, adding another landmark to his rapidly developing career.

While India's U19 stars celebrated a memorable continental title, Sooryavanshi was busy making history at senior domestic level.