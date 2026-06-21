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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores 29-Ball 94, Smashes World Record In Tri-Series Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores 29-Ball 94, Smashes World Record In Tri-Series Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't slow down after shattering the world record. He continued his unrelenting assault on the boundary, putting India A into a completely dominant position.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

In a display of sheer batting violence, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (29-Ball 94 runs) etched his name into cricket history during the 2026 Tri-Nation A-Series final against Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old opener left spectators and opponents stunned by breaking the world record for the fastest-ever half-century in List A cricket history.

Top 5 fastest half-centuries in List A cricket history:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A vs Sri Lanka A, 2026) – 11 balls

Kaushalya Weeraratne (Sri Lanka A vs Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, 2005) – 12 balls

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, 2021) – 13 balls

Yuvraj Singh (India vs England, 2007) – 12 balls 

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2015) – 17 balls 

Also Read | Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's Future In ODIs

Facing a high-stakes final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, the young left-hander required an unbelievable 11 deliveries to cross the 50-run milestone. The explosive milestone featured a sequence of five consecutive sixes that tore the Sri Lankan bowling attack apart.

Chasing the Century Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't slow down after shattering the world record. He continued his unrelenting assault on the boundary, putting India A into a completely dominant position.

The prodigy looked destined to secure the fastest century in List A history, keeping his strike rate above the 320 mark. However, his blockbuster innings came to an agonizing end just six runs short of the milestone. Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige finally found a breakthrough, removing the youngster for a breathtaking 94 off just 29 balls. 

Star On Rise

The blistering knock adds to what is turning out to be an incredible breakout year for the teenager. Coming off a high-profile stint in the Indian Premier League where he excelled for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's masterclass in Dambulla has firmly established him as one of the most exciting young talents in global cricket.

His opening partnership provided a launchpad for the Indian team, effectively dictating the terms of the final within the first ten overs of the match.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the world record for the fastest-ever half-century in List A cricket history. He reached his fifty in just 11 balls.

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score in his record-breaking innings?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a breathtaking 94 runs off just 29 balls. He fell six runs short of what would have been the fastest century in List A history.

Against which team did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve this feat?

He achieved this record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka A. The match was the 2026 Tri-Nation A-Series final.

What team did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for in the Indian Premier League?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi excelled for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. This was part of his incredible breakout year.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND A Vs SL A Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fastest Fifty IND Vs SL Tri-series Final
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