Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 57-Year-Old Record With Cracking Duleep Trophy Fifty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored Duleep Trophy's youngest fifty.

This milestone surpassed a 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record.

He briefly captained East Zone making a successful DRS call.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Record: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another remarkable achievement to his rapidly growing list of records, becoming the youngest player ever to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history. The 15-year-old achieved the milestone while representing East Zone against defending champions Central Zone in the ongoing semifinal. Sooryavanshi once again showcased his fearless approach at the top of the order, reaching his fifty from only 42 deliveries.

His innings included five fours and three sixes, underlining the aggressive style that has become a defining feature of his batting.

Sooryavanshi Breaks Duleep Trophy Record

In reaching the landmark at 15 years and 157 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed a record that had stood for more than five decades.

The previous benchmark belonged to Laxman Singh, who had become the youngest player to register a Duleep Trophy fifty at the age of 16 years and 23 days.

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Sooryavanshi has now taken that record by a significant margin.

The teenage batsman's latest achievement adds another chapter to his already impressive rise in senior domestic cricket.

Despite his age, he has continued to take on experienced opposition with an attacking mindset and has shown little hesitation in playing his natural game.

Sooryavanshi Also Takes Charge As East Zone Captain

The youngster's involvement in the semifinal extended beyond his batting. East Zone were forced into a leadership change after regular captain Ishan Kishan was struck on his right wrist and had to leave the field during the morning session.

With Kishan temporarily unavailable, Sooryavanshi stepped into the captaincy role temporarily.

It was an unexpected responsibility for a player still in his early teenage years, but it added another intriguing element to his memorable day in the Duleep Trophy.

Notably, Sooryavanshi took a bold DRS call in his time as captain, which ended up providing his team a crucial breakthrough.