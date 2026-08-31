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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 57-Year-Old Record With Cracking Duleep Trophy Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 57-Year-Old Record With Cracking Duleep Trophy Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his record-breaking run in cricket, this time in the Duleep Trophy during East Zone's semifinal clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored Duleep Trophy's youngest fifty.
  • This milestone surpassed a 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record.
  • He briefly captained East Zone making a successful DRS call.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Record: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another remarkable achievement to his rapidly growing list of records, becoming the youngest player ever to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history. The 15-year-old achieved the milestone while representing East Zone against defending champions Central Zone in the ongoing semifinal. Sooryavanshi once again showcased his fearless approach at the top of the order, reaching his fifty from only 42 deliveries.

His innings included five fours and three sixes, underlining the aggressive style that has become a defining feature of his batting.

Sooryavanshi Breaks Duleep Trophy Record

In reaching the landmark at 15 years and 157 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed a record that had stood for more than five decades.

The previous benchmark belonged to Laxman Singh, who had become the youngest player to register a Duleep Trophy fifty at the age of 16 years and 23 days.

Read More: IPL Impact Player Rule Faces Axe? BCCI Seeks Franchise Input 

Sooryavanshi has now taken that record by a significant margin.

The teenage batsman's latest achievement adds another chapter to his already impressive rise in senior domestic cricket.

Despite his age, he has continued to take on experienced opposition with an attacking mindset and has shown little hesitation in playing his natural game.

Sooryavanshi Also Takes Charge As East Zone Captain

The youngster's involvement in the semifinal extended beyond his batting. East Zone were forced into a leadership change after regular captain Ishan Kishan was struck on his right wrist and had to leave the field during the morning session.

With Kishan temporarily unavailable, Sooryavanshi stepped into the captaincy role temporarily.

It was an unexpected responsibility for a player still in his early teenage years, but it added another intriguing element to his memorable day in the Duleep Trophy.

Notably, Sooryavanshi took a bold DRS call in his time as captain, which ended up providing his team a crucial breakthrough.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently break?

He became the youngest player ever to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history. He achieved this milestone at 15 years and 157 days.

Whose record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpass?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed Laxman Singh's record. Laxman Singh had previously set the benchmark at 16 years and 23 days.

Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi take on any other responsibilities during the semifinal?

Yes, he temporarily stepped into the captaincy role for East Zone. This happened after regular captain Ishan Kishan was injured and had to leave the field.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Ishan Kishan VVS Laxman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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