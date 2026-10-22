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English NewsSportsCricket‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage

‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out for the sixth straight game as fans criticised Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer after India's first T20I against New Zealand.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi omitted from India's T20I playing XI.
  • Fans criticized coach Gambhir and captain Iyer for sixth snub.
  • Established openers retained, captain urges patience for young talent.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for a place in India’s playing XI continued as the 15-year-old was left out of the team for the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. The decision marked his sixth consecutive omission from the playing XI, prompting strong reactions from fans on social media, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer facing criticism.

Several fans questioned why Sooryavanshi was included in the squad if he was not going to feature in the playing XI. One social media user called for Gambhir to be sacked over the teenager’s continued exclusion, while another questioned the treatment of the young batter and demanded to know why he was repeatedly being kept on the sidelines.

Fans Slam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer Over Sooryavanshi Snub

The criticism followed India’s decision to retain their established opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for the series opener. Both batters played key roles in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph earlier this year.

Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, earned his place in the national setup after a record-breaking IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter has featured in eight of the 24 T20 matches India have played in the format, according to the figures provided.

Some fans also argued that the teenager could have been allowed to play for India A or feature in the Ranji Trophy if the team management did not intend to give him a chance in the playing XI.

WATCH: Fans React With Frustration As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Left Out Of Playing 11 in IND vs NZ 

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing?

Shreyas Iyer had addressed the selection situation ahead of the first T20I, saying Sooryavanshi would need to be patient as India’s current openers continued to perform.

“He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer said.

India’s decision to stick with Samson and Abhishek has therefore left Sooryavanshi waiting for another opportunity, while the latest omission has intensified the debate among fans over his role in the squad.

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not included in India's playing XI?

Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that Sooryavanshi needs patience as current openers are performing consistently and won the World Cup. He is very young and will get opportunities later.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earn his spot in the Indian squad?

He secured his place in the national setup after a record-breaking IPL 2026 season while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

How have fans reacted to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's continued exclusion?

Fans strongly criticized head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer on social media. They questioned his squad inclusion if he wasn't being given a chance to play.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Cricket IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Live
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