‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi omitted from India's T20I playing XI.

Fans criticized coach Gambhir and captain Iyer for sixth snub.

Established openers retained, captain urges patience for young talent.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for a place in India’s playing XI continued as the 15-year-old was left out of the team for the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. The decision marked his sixth consecutive omission from the playing XI, prompting strong reactions from fans on social media, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer facing criticism.

Several fans questioned why Sooryavanshi was included in the squad if he was not going to feature in the playing XI. One social media user called for Gambhir to be sacked over the teenager’s continued exclusion, while another questioned the treatment of the young batter and demanded to know why he was repeatedly being kept on the sidelines.

Fans Slam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer Over Sooryavanshi Snub

The criticism followed India’s decision to retain their established opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for the series opener. Both batters played key roles in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph earlier this year.

Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, earned his place in the national setup after a record-breaking IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter has featured in eight of the 24 T20 matches India have played in the format, according to the figures provided.

Some fans also argued that the teenager could have been allowed to play for India A or feature in the Ranji Trophy if the team management did not intend to give him a chance in the playing XI.

WATCH: Fans React With Frustration As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Left Out Of Playing 11 in IND vs NZ

@BCCI Sack Gambhir for benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Either you release him or take in XI. Such gross nepotism and injustice to a world class young talent no country or organisation can do. Shame on these few people — MOHAN KUMAR GUPTA (@mannureena) October 22, 2026

@BCCI No Vanshi, not watching it. Be prepared Indian bowlers to be trashed all over the park. Predict 250 — Aariv Saiyan (@SoulPeaceX) October 22, 2026

@BCCI Wasting talent by not playing vaibhav Shame on @ShreyasIyer15 @BCCI — vish (@vishjeet321) October 22, 2026

@BCCI What enimity you have with that 15 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Until how long will you made him sit on bench????Any shame left??? What's his fault?He is a consistent run scorer, won orange cap with highest strike rate in IPL 2026, performed in high intensity match😡😡 — Abhishek Gupta (@_itsdonebro) October 22, 2026

@BCCI I hope this is the last series of gautam gambhir, sherayas iyer and scamson — KP (@K2135688653) October 22, 2026

@BCCI Ni Vaibhav..No Win #ShameOnGambhir Under Gambhir & Shreyas , Vaibhav will only get a chance to play if Sanju gets injured. I wish Sanju or Shreyas would get injured soon— — L.B.Singh (@lbsingh_aai) October 22, 2026

@BCCI Ni Vaibhav..No Win #ShameOnGambhir Under Gambhir & Shreyas , Vaibhav will only get a chance to play if Sanju gets injured. I wish Sanju or Shreyas would get injured soon— — L.B.Singh (@lbsingh_aai) October 22, 2026

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing?

Shreyas Iyer had addressed the selection situation ahead of the first T20I, saying Sooryavanshi would need to be patient as India’s current openers continued to perform.

“He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer said.

India’s decision to stick with Samson and Abhishek has therefore left Sooryavanshi waiting for another opportunity, while the latest omission has intensified the debate among fans over his role in the squad.