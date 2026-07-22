Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Emotional Take On Tough Start To India Career

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admitted that the last four months have been a rollercoaster, saying he has experienced "several ups and downs." However, the 15-year-old insisted his confidence remains high ahead of India's T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins on Thursday.

Sooryavanshi earned call-ups for India's T20I tours of Ireland and England following his explosive performances in the IPL. He did not get a game during the two-match series in Belfast, but he made his international debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester. In doing so, he became India's youngest-ever international cricketer, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The teenage opener featured in the next three matches but managed only modest scores before being left out of the fifth and final T20I, with Sanju Samson returning to the playing XI. India eventually suffered a 0-4 series defeat.

His exclusion after just three innings drew criticism from several former cricketers, who questioned the team management's decision to drop the youngster so early in his international career.

"Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months (kaafi ups and downs aaye hain 4 mahine mein). It's part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team," Sooryavanshi, whose familiarity with the conditions here could strengthen his chances of making the playing XI for Thursday's opener, told 'bcci.tv'.

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The teenager was visibly emotional after being dropped for the fifth and final T20I against England. Reflecting on the disappointment, Sooryavanshi admitted that dealing with setbacks at such a young age was not easy. However, he credited the support of his family, teammates and support staff for helping him overcome the difficult phase and quickly shift his focus to the challenges ahead.

"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also," he added.