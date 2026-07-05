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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Emotional Message For Fans After India Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Emotional Message For Fans After India Debut

Even before his debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had generated tremendous excitement among cricket fans.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked a historic milestone on Saturday by making his international debut for Team India. At just 15 years of age, he became the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

After his debut, the teenage batter shared an emotional message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026: India And Pakistan's Prize Money Announced

Even before his debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had generated tremendous excitement among cricket fans. Former India greats, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, had publicly backed the youngster's inclusion in the playing XI, with many supporters eagerly waiting to see him in national colours.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thanks fans

Following the match, Vaibhav took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude.

"I am overwhelmed by the sheer number of messages. Thank you to all my well-wishers and seniors for their constant love and support. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country."

He added: "I will strive to give my best for the team at every moment. Thank you for everything. Thank you, everyone."

India lose despite Vaibhav's historic debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 10 balls in his maiden international innings before being stumped while attempting an aggressive shot against spinner Will Jacks. His knock included two sixes and featured several record-breaking milestones despite ending early.

Batting first, India posted 190 runs on the board, but England successfully chased down the target in 19 overs to register a four-wicket victory in the second T20I.

When is IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Match? 

The 3rd T20I between India and England will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time in Nottingham) and will be held at Trent Bridge.

Also Read | Watch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the youngest player to debut for India in international cricket?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the youngest Indian player to make an international cricket debut at just 15 years old. He surpassed the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in his debut match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 10 balls, which included two sixes. He was eventually stumped while attempting an aggressive shot.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's reaction after his international debut?

He shared an emotional message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country.

When is the next T20I match between India and England?

The 3rd T20I between India and England is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The match will take place at Trent Bridge.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut
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