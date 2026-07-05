Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Emotional Message For Fans After India Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked a historic milestone on Saturday by making his international debut for Team India. At just 15 years of age, he became the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

After his debut, the teenage batter shared an emotional message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support.

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Even before his debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had generated tremendous excitement among cricket fans. Former India greats, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, had publicly backed the youngster's inclusion in the playing XI, with many supporters eagerly waiting to see him in national colours.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thanks fans

Following the match, Vaibhav took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude.

"I am overwhelmed by the sheer number of messages. Thank you to all my well-wishers and seniors for their constant love and support. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country."

He added: "I will strive to give my best for the team at every moment. Thank you for everything. Thank you, everyone."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thanking all the fans for the support 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/FQ8VxhWagY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2026

India lose despite Vaibhav's historic debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 10 balls in his maiden international innings before being stumped while attempting an aggressive shot against spinner Will Jacks. His knock included two sixes and featured several record-breaking milestones despite ending early.

Batting first, India posted 190 runs on the board, but England successfully chased down the target in 19 overs to register a four-wicket victory in the second T20I.

When is IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Match?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time in Nottingham) and will be held at Trent Bridge.

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