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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Success Makes Some Indian Cricketers Unhappy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Success Makes Some Indian Cricketers Unhappy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise in Indian cricket has sparked surprising claims, with reports suggesting some players are unhappy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Despite call-up, his recent Sri Lanka series form struggled.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received one of the most prestigious opportunities of his lifetime as he recently earned his India call-up for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England. However, amid this massive achievement, some shocking claims around the youngster’s rapid rise in Indian cricket have now surfaced. 

While Team India’s senior side is busy with the Afghanistan ODI series, a fresh report has grabbed attention around Vaibhav’s rapid rise in Indian cricket.

According to a report by Cricket Addictor, a journalist, Abhishek Tripathi has mentioned that a few Indian cricketers are not very comfortable with the sudden rise of the 15-year-old batter.

During an online interaction, Tripathi claimed that while speaking to a BCCI source, he got to know that some players in the Indian setup are not very happy with Vaibhav’s early emergence.

Some claims have also marked that some cricketers have advised the officials not to rush the youngsters too quickly into the senior setup of international cricket

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However, there is no official confirmation of these reports.

Why Is Vaibhav Getting So Much Attention?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already become one of the biggest names among young cricketers after his stunning performances in the IPL 2026.

The youngster enjoyed a dream season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he finished as the Orange Cap winner by scoring 776 runs in 16 matches at a stunning strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50.

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Because of his fearless batting and ability to score quickly, Vaibhav has already become one of the most talked-about young stars in Indian cricket.

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With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing the later stages of their careers, many believe Indian cricket is looking for its next big superstar.

India Call-Up And Current Form

Vaibhav’s performances also earned him a place in India’s squads for the upcoming Ireland and England T20I tours, along with the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

As he is all set to make his India debut soon, the youngster could even go on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record and create history at a very young age.

However, ahead of the UK tour, Vaibhav is yet to find his best form in Sri Lanka. In the ongoing tri-series, the youngster has scored 14, 44 and 21 in his three innings so far. While the reports around his rise continue to grab attention, it will now be interesting to see how the teenage sensation responds and takes his journey forward from here.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any official confirmation regarding the claims about player discomfort?

No, there is no official confirmation of the reports suggesting some Indian cricketers are unhappy with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's early emergence.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India England Tour Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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