Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Cleared As Cricket Ireland Takes Big Decision After Riots

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket Ireland confirmed India T20 series proceeds after security checks.

Extensive police assessment found no active threats or protests.

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi poised for international debut.

India Tour Of Ireland: Cricket Ireland has officially confirmed that the upcoming two-match international T20 series against India will go ahead exactly as scheduled at Stormont in Belfast on 26 and 28 June. The governing body finalized the decision following an extensive risk assessment conducted alongside local law enforcement agencies to guarantee full security after brief civic disturbances shook the city earlier this month.

Security Appraised with Local Police

The administration worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland to thoroughly appraise the local environment. According to a Cricbuzz report, officials declared themselves fully satisfied with the robust protective measures established at the ground.

The formal evaluation firmly indicated there is absolutely no active threat targeted at the traveling squads, match officials, or incoming spectators who are planning to attend the historic fixtures.

ALSO READ | 910 Runs In One Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes As Projection Leaves Fans Stunned

Cricket Ireland also received explicit intelligence confirming that zero demonstrations or public protests have been organized that could potentially disrupt either of the scheduled match days in Belfast.

Highest Priority on Safety

In an official public statement released on the matter, Cricket Ireland explicitly stated that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the series remains their highest priority.

The statement further added that they continue to work closely with the police, venue management, and security partners to ensure the safe and successful staging of both fixtures.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

The administration will continue to monitor any fresh community developments carefully whilst urging traveling supporters to follow official channels online for any necessary transportation or event updates.

Sooryavanshi Poised for International Debut

The big talking point ahead of the series remains whether teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will officially feature in the playing eleven to mark his highly anticipated senior international debut.

The 15-year-old sensation recently grabbed global sports headlines by smashing an astonishing 94 runs from 29 balls against Sri Lanka A, registering the fastest half-century in List A history.

International broadcasters are already heavily promoting the short series around his immense popularity, with the Indian squad scheduled to fly out via London on 23 June.