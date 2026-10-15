IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Cheeky Warning To Paparazzi - WATCH

‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Cheeky Warning To Paparazzi - WATCH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s cheeky exchange with photographers at Delhi Airport has caught attention online, giving fans a glimpse of the young opener’s playful side.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went viral joking with airport paparazzi.
  • He humorously cautioned them about filming reels.
  • Sooryavanshi visited Delhi after 2026 Asian Games gold medal win.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Young Indian batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself in the spotlight away from the cricket field after a light-hearted exchange with photographers at the airport in New Delhi began circulating on social media. The teenage opener had barely stepped out of the airport when paparazzi gathered around him. Rather than simply walking past the cameras, Sooryavanshi delivered a humorous warning, reminding the photographers to watch where they were going while chasing content.

Sooryavanshi’s Funny Remark To Paps

As the photographers tried to get their shots, Sooryavanshi urged them to be careful in a way that drew attention online.

"Reel ke chakkar mein thuk jaoge aap (You will get hit in trying to make reels),"

Read More: Why Is Ronaldo In India? Football Legend Meets Sports Minister, Plays Golf In New Delhi 

The comment, delivered in a casual and humorous manner, reflected the increasingly common scene of paparazzi trying to film public figures for social media.

The brief interaction offered a lighter moment for the young cricketer, whose performances have already brought him considerable attention.

Why Was Sooryavanshi In Delhi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi travelled to the national capital alongside members of India’s cricket contingent who won gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

The team arrived for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognising the players’ achievement and celebrating their success on the international stage.

India’s gold-medal-winning campaign brought the men’s and women’s cricket teams into the spotlight, and the Delhi visit marked an opportunity to acknowledge their performances.

Young Opener Awaits Chance Against West Indies

Away from the airport buzz, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the sidelines as India prepare for the fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the five-match series tied at 2-2, the decider carries significant importance for India.

The team is expected to avoid major changes to its playing XI for the crucial encounter, leaving the young opener waiting for an opportunity to feature.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's video going viral?

A light-hearted exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and paparazzi at the New Delhi airport went viral. He humorously warned photographers about their safety while filming him.

What humorous remark did Sooryavanshi make to the photographers?

He humorously warned them, stating,

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in New Delhi?

Sooryavanshi was in the national capital with India’s gold-medal-winning cricket contingent from the 2026 Asian Games. They attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate their achievement.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's current cricket situation?

He is currently on the sidelines, awaiting an opportunity to play for India. He is with the team for the fifth T20I against West Indies but is not expected to be in the playing XI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Oct 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games PM Modi IND Vs WI T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
PM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph
PM Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph
Cricket
Gambhir vs Laxman: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Shocking Selection Record As Teen Awaits Chance
Gambhir vs Laxman: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Shocking Selection Record As Teen Awaits Chance
Cricket
Did South Africa Make A Costly Mistake? Faf du Plessis Questions Durban Test Call
Did South Africa Make A Costly Mistake? Faf du Plessis Questions Durban Test Call
Cricket
India vs West Indies: 2-2 Deadlock Sets Up Bengaluru Blockbuster In T20I Series Decider
India vs West Indies: 2-2 Deadlock Sets Up Bengaluru Blockbuster In T20I Series Decider
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget