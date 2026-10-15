‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Cheeky Warning To Paparazzi - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went viral joking with airport paparazzi.

He humorously cautioned them about filming reels.

Sooryavanshi visited Delhi after 2026 Asian Games gold medal win.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Young Indian batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself in the spotlight away from the cricket field after a light-hearted exchange with photographers at the airport in New Delhi began circulating on social media. The teenage opener had barely stepped out of the airport when paparazzi gathered around him. Rather than simply walking past the cameras, Sooryavanshi delivered a humorous warning, reminding the photographers to watch where they were going while chasing content.

When paparazzi started taking photos and videos of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the airport, he told them that one day, while recording reels like this, they would get into an accident, collide with someone, and fall.



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi trolled the paparazzi really well 😂 pic.twitter.com/vWpEbhasPf — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) October 15, 2026

Sooryavanshi’s Funny Remark To Paps

As the photographers tried to get their shots, Sooryavanshi urged them to be careful in a way that drew attention online.

"Reel ke chakkar mein thuk jaoge aap (You will get hit in trying to make reels),"

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The comment, delivered in a casual and humorous manner, reflected the increasingly common scene of paparazzi trying to film public figures for social media.

The brief interaction offered a lighter moment for the young cricketer, whose performances have already brought him considerable attention.

Why Was Sooryavanshi In Delhi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi travelled to the national capital alongside members of India’s cricket contingent who won gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

The team arrived for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognising the players’ achievement and celebrating their success on the international stage.

India’s gold-medal-winning campaign brought the men’s and women’s cricket teams into the spotlight, and the Delhi visit marked an opportunity to acknowledge their performances.

Young Opener Awaits Chance Against West Indies

Away from the airport buzz, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the sidelines as India prepare for the fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the five-match series tied at 2-2, the decider carries significant importance for India.

The team is expected to avoid major changes to its playing XI for the crucial encounter, leaving the young opener waiting for an opportunity to feature.