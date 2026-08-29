Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a bowling impact with wickets.

He claimed two crucial wickets in only four deliveries.

Captain Ishan Kishan gave him the ball during Duleep Trophy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bowling: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have endured a quiet outing with the bat, but the teenage sensation quickly found another way to make an impact during the Duleep Trophy. The 15-year-old was handed the ball by captain Ishan Kishan against North East Zone and responded with a stunning burst, claiming two wickets in just four deliveries. The youngster's bowling cameo added another intriguing dimension to his rapidly developing game, particularly given that his reputation has been built primarily around his explosive batting.

Sooryavanshi Makes Cheeky Bowling Admission

𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐢𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 🎯



​Meet the secret wicket-taker who enjoys bowling and answered his captain’s 'risky' call 🤙 - By @jigsactin#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/ZhZ0QkeyZm August 29, 2026

In a video shared by the BCCI, Sooryavanshi reflected on Kishan's decision to give him the ball and offered a confident assessment of his own ability.

"Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball, but he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker,"

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Having been trusted with an opportunity that could easily have been viewed as a gamble, Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact.

Two Wickets In Four Deliveries

Ishan Kishan's decision paid off almost instantly. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi removed two North East Zone batters within a span of just four deliveries, giving East Zone's bowling attack a valuable boost.

He eventually completed his three-over spell with figures of 2/11, an impressive return considering his primary role in the side is with the bat.

The spell was particularly notable because Sooryavanshi is not generally regarded as a frontline bowling option.

Sooryavanshi has already attracted considerable attention as one of India's most exciting young batting talents. The 15-year-old made his India debut earlier this year against England, adding another major milestone to a career that is developing at remarkable speed.