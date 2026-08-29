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English NewsSportsCricket'He Didn't Know I'm A Wicket-Taker': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Cheeky Take On Surprise Bowling Spell

'He Didn't Know I'm A Wicket-Taker': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Cheeky Take On Surprise Bowling Spell

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned with the ball in the Duleep Trophy, claiming two wickets in four deliveries after Ishan Kishan handed him an unexpected chance.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a bowling impact with wickets.
  • He claimed two crucial wickets in only four deliveries.
  • Captain Ishan Kishan gave him the ball during Duleep Trophy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bowling: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have endured a quiet outing with the bat, but the teenage sensation quickly found another way to make an impact during the Duleep Trophy. The 15-year-old was handed the ball by captain Ishan Kishan against North East Zone and responded with a stunning burst, claiming two wickets in just four deliveries. The youngster's bowling cameo added another intriguing dimension to his rapidly developing game, particularly given that his reputation has been built primarily around his explosive batting.

Sooryavanshi Makes Cheeky Bowling Admission

In a video shared by the BCCI, Sooryavanshi reflected on Kishan's decision to give him the ball and offered a confident assessment of his own ability.

"Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball, but he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker,"

Read More: Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Having been trusted with an opportunity that could easily have been viewed as a gamble, Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact.

Two Wickets In Four Deliveries

Ishan Kishan's decision paid off almost instantly. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi removed two North East Zone batters within a span of just four deliveries, giving East Zone's bowling attack a valuable boost.

He eventually completed his three-over spell with figures of 2/11, an impressive return considering his primary role in the side is with the bat.

The spell was particularly notable because Sooryavanshi is not generally regarded as a frontline bowling option.

Sooryavanshi has already attracted considerable attention as one of India's most exciting young batting talents. The 15-year-old made his India debut earlier this year against England, adding another major milestone to a career that is developing at remarkable speed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bowling performance in the Duleep Trophy?

He took two wickets in just four deliveries against North East Zone. He completed his three-over spell with impressive figures of 2/11.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi primarily known for batting or bowling?

He is primarily known for his explosive batting and is considered one of India's most exciting young batting talents. His bowling cameo added a new dimension to his game.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi react to his captain's decision to give him the ball?

Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact by taking two wickets. He later admitted that he enjoys bowling and sees himself as a 'wicket taker'.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Ishan Kishan IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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