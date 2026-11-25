Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has credited a conversation with his idol Yuvraj Singh for helping him regain his focus ahead of his sensational innings in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The 15-year-old revealed that a 30-minute phone call with the former India all-rounder helped him overcome a dip in confidence, refocus on his game and address certain technical issues.

Sooryavanshi produced a historic performance against the UAE on Tuesday, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries to power India to a seven-wicket victory in the 50-over competition. His extraordinary knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, helping him rewrite records for the fastest List A century and double century.

The youngster admitted that his concentration had been affected following a few underwhelming performances in recent outings. However, his interaction with Yuvraj proved to be a turning point, helping him regain clarity and return to his attacking best.

"I spoke with Yuvraj Singh sir for about half an hour. He explained to me a lot about batting. I was concerned about a few things and I spoke to him openly...that these are the issues I am facing when I am batting in the middle," Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"For about half an hour, he explained me a lot of things and said only one thing that if I play 20 balls, the score will be a lot different. He also explained some technical things and that helped me."

Sooryavanshi said with the wicket being friendly for batting, he was able to back his game while not repeating certain mistakes.

"The mindset was to analyse the wicket, I looked at a couple of deliveries closely and the balls were coming nicely on the bat, so I backed my game," he said.

"It is not easy...in fact, even in my last domestic cricket match I did not score runs. My mind was a little diverted with what was happening. But I spoke with Yuvi sir who is my idol. You listen to all that your idol says carefully and I did the same.

"He told me a lot of important things, point-to-point, and later on I also watched the videos of my batting and I also felt that I was making a mistake at a certain point," he added.

'Not a one-format player'

"When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I can play all three formats and I can change my game as per the situation," he said.

"I have that control on my game and I was trying to play the game in that way only, thinking that it's a longer format. I tried to play for a longer duration.

"Even today (Tuesday), I had the same mindset but looking at the wicket, there was not much help (for the bowlers). If I tried to play my shots, the ball was coming on the bat and I backed my strengths," the left-handed batter added.