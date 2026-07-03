Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Reel By Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found himself trending on social media for reasons outside his explosive on-field performances. The 15-year-old prodigy recently caught the attention of internet sleuths after briefly sharing a video linked to fellow Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's rumored girlfriend, Laila Faisal, on his Instagram timeline.

Eagle-eyed cricket fans quickly spotted the activity, sparking a wave of lighthearted memes and discussions across social media platforms regarding the unexpected social media crossover.

A Case of an Accidental Repost

The activity immediately triggered widespread discussion on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Screenshots of Laila Faisal's reel appearing on the teenager's profile timeline quickly began circulating. Given the mechanics of the platform, the general consensus among netizens is that the young batsman likely made an inadvertent error while browsing.

Bro, Vaibhav Suryavanshi reposted Abhishek Sharma's girlfriend Leela Faisal's Instagram reel. 😅



It looked like he was checking her profile and reposted the reel by mistake. pic.twitter.com/6G2TiAaEE4 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) July 3, 2026

Social media users largely laughed off the incident, pointing out that accidental clicks are incredibly common when navigating profile feeds. Many jokingly remarked that the teenage star was simply scrolling through the platform or checking the profile when his finger mistakenly hit the repost button. "Looks like an accidental repost. It happens," noted one fan, echoing the sentiment of the wider online community.

Focus Remains on Pitch

None of the involved parties have officially addressed the viral trend, and the video was subsequently removed.

The minor social media slip-up comes at a time when the cricket fraternity is heavily focused on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise within the national setup. Having completely dominated senior bowling attacks during a record-shattering IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals, the teenage left-hander remains the talk of the town as experts and fans closely watch his integration into the senior Indian team.