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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Reel By Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Reel By Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend

The activity immediately triggered widespread discussion on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found himself trending on social media for reasons outside his explosive on-field performances. The 15-year-old prodigy recently caught the attention of internet sleuths after briefly sharing a video linked to fellow Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's rumored girlfriend, Laila Faisal, on his Instagram timeline.

Eagle-eyed cricket fans quickly spotted the activity, sparking a wave of lighthearted memes and discussions across social media platforms regarding the unexpected social media crossover.

A Case of an Accidental Repost

The activity immediately triggered widespread discussion on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Screenshots of Laila Faisal's reel appearing on the teenager's profile timeline quickly began circulating. Given the mechanics of the platform, the general consensus among netizens is that the young batsman likely made an inadvertent error while browsing.

Social media users largely laughed off the incident, pointing out that accidental clicks are incredibly common when navigating profile feeds. Many jokingly remarked that the teenage star was simply scrolling through the platform or checking the profile when his finger mistakenly hit the repost button. "Looks like an accidental repost. It happens," noted one fan, echoing the sentiment of the wider online community.

Focus Remains on Pitch

None of the involved parties have officially addressed the viral trend, and the video was subsequently removed.

The minor social media slip-up comes at a time when the cricket fraternity is heavily focused on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise within the national setup. Having completely dominated senior bowling attacks during a record-shattering IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals, the teenage left-hander remains the talk of the town as experts and fans closely watch his integration into the senior Indian team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi trending on social media?

He briefly shared a video linked to Abhishek Sharma's rumored girlfriend, Laila Faisal, on his Instagram timeline. This activity quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed cricket fans.

What was the general reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's social media activity?

The general consensus among netizens was that the young batsman likely made an inadvertent error while browsing. Social media users largely laughed off the incident as an accidental repost.

Have any of the involved parties addressed the viral social media incident?

No, none of the involved parties have officially addressed the viral trend. The video linked to Laila Faisal was subsequently removed from Vaibhav's profile.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi known for in cricket?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old prodigy known for his explosive on-field performances. He had a record-shattering IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Abhishek Sharma Girlfriend Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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