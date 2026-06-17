WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Afghanistan A Batsman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took spectacular catch during India A's match.

His diving effort dismissed Afghanistan A's batsman Khalid Taniwal.

Catch offered positive narrative for Sooryavanshi amid recent scrutiny.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Catch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have converted his start into a big score with the bat, but the teenage sensation ensured he still made a major impact during India A's Tri-Nation Series encounter against Afghanistan A. The 15-year-old produced a spectacular catch in the field that instantly became one of the standout moments of the match. Check it out:

A STUNNING CATCH BY VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI 🥶 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bIcyVbu0GJ June 17, 2026

The young cricketer showcased sharp reflexes, athleticism and determination to complete a remarkable dismissal, helping India A tighten their grip on the contest.

Flying Effort Ends Afghanistan A Batsman's Stay

The memorable moment arrived during the sixth over of Afghanistan A's chase. With Khalid Taniwal looking comfortable at the crease, India A pacer Anshul Kamboj generated a chance that initially seemed difficult to convert.

Sooryavanshi, stationed in the field, reacted instantly as the ball travelled in his direction. Although it appeared he had momentarily lost control of the catch, the youngster refused to give up.

He quickly adjusted, chased the ball as it moved away from him and completed a full-length dive to secure possession.

The dismissal brought an end to Taniwal's innings after the batter had already struck a boundary and a six during his brief stay. While Kamboj picked up the wicket, much of the applause was directed towards Sooryavanshi for the extraordinary effort required to complete the catch.

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Positive Moment Amid Recent Scrutiny

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the match under considerable attention. Despite being regarded as one of India's brightest young batting prospects, the tournament has not gone entirely according to plan for him.

The left-hander has shown glimpses of his talent but has struggled to produce the kind of substantial innings many expected. In this game, he was dismissed for 38 after getting a start.

His name has also featured prominently in headlines for reasons beyond batting performances. A heated altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage in an earlier match sparked widespread discussion, while another incident involving a disputed catch decision against Afghanistan A also generated debate.

Against that backdrop, the spectacular catch offered a welcome change in narrative.