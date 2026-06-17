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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Afghanistan A Batsman

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Afghanistan A Batsman

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational diving catch against Afghanistan A, earning praise for his athleticism and commitment despite a modest outing with the bat.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took spectacular catch during India A's match.
  • His diving effort dismissed Afghanistan A's batsman Khalid Taniwal.
  • Catch offered positive narrative for Sooryavanshi amid recent scrutiny.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Catch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have converted his start into a big score with the bat, but the teenage sensation ensured he still made a major impact during India A's Tri-Nation Series encounter against Afghanistan A. The 15-year-old produced a spectacular catch in the field that instantly became one of the standout moments of the match. Check it out:

The young cricketer showcased sharp reflexes, athleticism and determination to complete a remarkable dismissal, helping India A tighten their grip on the contest.

Flying Effort Ends Afghanistan A Batsman's Stay

The memorable moment arrived during the sixth over of Afghanistan A's chase. With Khalid Taniwal looking comfortable at the crease, India A pacer Anshul Kamboj generated a chance that initially seemed difficult to convert.

Sooryavanshi, stationed in the field, reacted instantly as the ball travelled in his direction. Although it appeared he had momentarily lost control of the catch, the youngster refused to give up.

He quickly adjusted, chased the ball as it moved away from him and completed a full-length dive to secure possession.

The dismissal brought an end to Taniwal's innings after the batter had already struck a boundary and a six during his brief stay. While Kamboj picked up the wicket, much of the applause was directed towards Sooryavanshi for the extraordinary effort required to complete the catch.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Left Heartbroken After Rashid Khan's Ripper Denies ODI Fifty

Positive Moment Amid Recent Scrutiny

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the match under considerable attention. Despite being regarded as one of India's brightest young batting prospects, the tournament has not gone entirely according to plan for him.

The left-hander has shown glimpses of his talent but has struggled to produce the kind of substantial innings many expected. In this game, he was dismissed for 38 after getting a start.

His name has also featured prominently in headlines for reasons beyond batting performances. A heated altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage in an earlier match sparked widespread discussion, while another incident involving a disputed catch decision against Afghanistan A also generated debate.

Against that backdrop, the spectacular catch offered a welcome change in narrative.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What spectacular feat did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve during the match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a spectacular diving catch during India A's Tri-Nation Series match against Afghanistan A. This remarkable dismissal instantly became one of the standout moments of the game.

Who was the batsman dismissed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's catch?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's spectacular catch dismissed Afghanistan A's batsman Khalid Taniwal. The memorable moment occurred during the sixth over of Afghanistan A's chase, helping India A tighten their grip.

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's catch particularly significant for him?

The spectacular catch offered a welcome change in narrative for Sooryavanshi, who had been under scrutiny for his batting performances and recent altercations. It provided a positive moment amid considerable attention.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform with the bat in this game?

In this game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 38 runs after getting a start. Despite being a bright prospect, he has struggled to produce the substantial innings many expected in the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
India A Cricket Controversy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A
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